Arnaud De Lie and Paul Magnier join Van der Poel on start list of cobbled semi-Classic Le Samyn

By
published

Tuesday's UCI 1.1 race provides a chance at cobbled glory before a break in the schedule for the Classics contenders

NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny competes during the 80th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Mens Elite a 197km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) in action during what was an unlucky edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for him (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 cobbled Classics season began at the weekend as the men's peloton headed to Belgium to take on Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

The races lie a long way away from the biggest goals of spring – the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix – but serve to provide early bragging rights for the riders and teams who will do battle on the cobbles during the next six weeks, including the next stop at Ename Samyn Classic (formerly Le Samyn).

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

