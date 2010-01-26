Armstrong changes racing programme

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) after the final stage of his second Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti)

Lance Armstrong has reportedly changed his early season racing schedule. Initially planned to race the Volta a Cataluña in Spain, where he would have competed against former team-mate and 2009 Tour de France winner Alberto Contador, the RadioShack team leader is to participate in the Critérium International instead.

According to Spanish paper Marca, Armstrong prefers not to line up in the Spanish stage race taking place from March 22-28, which is certain of Contador's presence. The Critérium International is a shorter, two-day and three-stages long event which will take place on March 27 and 28. The French race, owned by Tour de France organiser ASO, traditionally takes place in the Northern region around Charleville-Mézières, but this year will get underway on the island of Corsica.

At the Critérium International, Armstrong will have to battle against Team Saxo Bank's Jens Voigt, who has won the race four times. The American competed in the event twice, finishing second in 2002, and third in 2005.