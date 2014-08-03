Armitstead wins Commonwealth Games gold
English rider takes confidence after so many silver medals
Lizzie Armitstead (England) put the pain of missing out four years ago behind her as she raced to Commonwealth Games gold in the women’s road race. Armitstead finished second to Australia’s Rochelle Gilmore in Delhi 2010, but was in formidable form in Glasgow.
