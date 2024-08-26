Antonio Tiberi out of Vuelta a España after 'heat stroke' during stage 9

By
published

Italian did not finish after suffering in high heat in Sunday's stage

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) finish stage 8 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious lost their main contender for the Vuelta a España when Antonio Tiberi - in fourth place overall - dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Tiberi was five minutes down on race leader Ben O'Connor but was having one of the best Grand Tour seasons of his young career, having finished fifth overall in the Giro d'Italia and in line for another top 10 in the Vuelta.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.