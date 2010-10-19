Andy Schleck says 2011 Tour de France suits him

Image 1 of 3 Mark Cavendish and Andy Schleck seemed to like the route of the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Mark Cavendish, Andy Schleck, Anthony Charteau and Christian Prudhomme pose with the map of the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) was one of the last riders to start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Andy Schleck hopes to challenge the best riders at next year’s Tour de France and that includes Alberto Contador. The Luxemburger reckons the course suits him as it’s made for climbers.

“I like this course,” the youngest of the Schlecks said soon after the launch of the 2011 Tour de France in Paris. “The four uphill finishes suit me. Well, this year’s Tour did suit me as well. I can’t say the next one has been made for me, but it’s a Tour for climbers, so it’s good for me.

“The cobblestones made the 2010 Tour de France special but that will be replaced by the wind in Vendée and Brittany. We have to remember that some riders have lost the Tour at the team time trial. I’m not afraid of the traps of the first week though. When I go to the Tour de France, it’s for winning.”

Schleck is already looking forward to the third and final week of the race. “The Galibier summit finish will be the queen stage and the whole last week will be very difficult”, he noted.





“I hope that Alberto will be at the start next year. I want to compete against the best riders in the world. However, the Tour de France isn’t only about Alberto and myself. There are about fifteen riders who can win it.”

Schleck also told Cyclingnews that he has yet to decide on his build-up to next year’s race but hinted that it should be along familiar lines.

“I haven’t finalized my pre-Tour race program yet, I have some ideas but probably I won’t do the Giro,” he said. “I know what works for me.”