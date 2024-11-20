Andrey Amador retires after not racing since being run over by a truck in May

By
published

Costa Rican says retirement 'wasn't planned' after 16 seasons

Andrey Amador race with EF Education-EasyPost for two seasons
Andrey Amador race with EF Education-EasyPost for two seasons

Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost) announced on Instagram that he has decided to retire from professional cycling before his contract with the team expires in 2025.

The 38-year-old has not competed since he was hit by a truck driver while training outside Barcelona in May. Amador reportedly had his bike and foot run over by the truck and suffered fractures to his ankle and foot.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.