Andrey Amador retires after not racing since being run over by a truck in May

Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost) announced on Instagram that he has decided to retire from professional cycling before his contract with the team expires in 2025.

The 38-year-old has not competed since he was hit by a truck driver while training outside Barcelona in May. Amador reportedly had his bike and foot run over by the truck and suffered fractures to his ankle and foot.

In a video posted to Instagram, Amador said he had not planned to retire.

"It was not an easy decision. It wasn't planned, but in life and cycling, there are times when you have to listen to your body and where taking care of your health should be the priority," Amador said according to a translation posted by IDL Pro Cycling.

During his career Amador won only two professional races: a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2012 and the Klasika Primavera de Amorebieta in 2018.

He turned pro in 2009 with Caisse d'Epargne and remained with the team (Movistar) through 2019 before joining the Ineos Grenadiers. He raced with the British team for three seasons before signing with EF Education-EasyPost in 2023.

Amador raced the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia seven times and had his best Grand Tour overall finish in 2015 when he was fourth on GC behind Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa.

"Although I am saying goodbye to professional cycling, I will always remain connected to this sport I love," Amador said. "I cherish the beautiful memories and the satisfaction of always performing at my best on the bike. Now, there will be moments of rest and time to take care of my health. Thank you all, and see you always."