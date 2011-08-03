Andrea Pinarello dies after heart attack

The Team Sky Pinarello bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Andrea Pinarello, the son of the Pinarello bicycle manufacturer founder Giovanni, collapsed and died following the opening stage of an amateur cycling race, according to reports in Italy.

The 40-year-old suffered a heart attack following the first stage of the Giro del Friuli, an amateur Italian stage race. He is reported to have collapsed immediately after crossing the finish line in apparent good health.

Paramedics successfully revived him, but a second heart attack shortly afterwards was to prove fatal.

Andrea, who had a long association with the highly-regarded Italian bike manufacturing family, is survived by his wife and two children.

The Pinarello family has close links to sport, sponsoring major professional teams and riders of the calbire of Miguel Indurain for many years. The company currnetly supplies bikes to Team Sky and Movistar.

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to the family and friends of Pinarello.