An important change to commenting on Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews is changing commenting platforms
On Wednesday 26th February, we will be closing down our current Disqus-based commenting system and transitioning to a brand-new commenting platform powered by Viafoura.
What does this mean for the Cyclingnews community?
- A Fresh Start: While our current Disqus-based comments have served us well, this change means we won’t be importing older comments into the new system. We’re starting with a clean slate.
- Your Comments: If you’d like to keep a record of your past contributions, please take a moment to export and save your comments before the transition. You can do this on your Disqus profile.
Thanks for being an essential part of our community. We’ll be looking for your feedback as we make the move and we’re excited to see how we can improve your commenting experience.
As always, feel free to reach out to us with your thoughts via email at cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
A bet for a tattoo and a 'joke' attack - Why Tadej Pogačar spent 110km in the UAE Tour breakaway
The best bike locks don't come cheap but the Onguard Pitbull Std U-Lock has a big discount and plenty of bike-security features