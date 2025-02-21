An important change to commenting on Cyclingnews

On Wednesday 26th February, we will be closing down our current Disqus-based commenting system and transitioning to a brand-new commenting platform powered by Viafoura.

What does this mean for the Cyclingnews community?

While our current Disqus-based comments have served us well, this change means we won’t be importing older comments into the new system. We’re starting with a clean slate. Your Comments: If you’d like to keep a record of your past contributions, please take a moment to export and save your comments before the transition. You can do this on your Disqus profile.

Thanks for being an essential part of our community. We’ll be looking for your feedback as we make the move and we’re excited to see how we can improve your commenting experience.

As always, feel free to reach out to us with your thoughts via email at cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com.