Amgen Tour of California stage 8 circuit open to amateurs

Image 1 of 4 A rider rolls into a tunnel on the Los Angeles city circuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) fixes his shoes while waiting with other riders in the start gate. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 4 L.A. law: no surface shall go unbranded. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 4 A HTC-Columbia rider rolls past the LA's swimming stadium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Amgen Tour of California organisers announced today that a free public ride on the closed Los Angeles circuit starting at L.A. Live will be open to the public on the morning before the professionals take to the 2012 event's final stage.

The 'Nissan Ride Before the Pros,' will take place on Sunday May 20, 2012 from 8-9:30AM, when the public can ride along the 5-mile, closed circuit, which will be part of stage 8, the pro men's final stage, for free. riders must register in advance at the event website.

The route begins at L.A. Live at the foot of Staples Center, and will head up Olive Street passing Pershing Square before a "sprint" past the historic Biltmore Hotel. After a challenging climb towards Disney Hall and the Los Angeles County Music Center, riders will ultimately reach City Hall and City Hall Park before making a loop back towards the iconic Jewelry District prior to arriving back at L.A. Live.

"One of the most often made requests from our fans is for us to provide the opportunity for them to experience our race by riding the actual course like the pros," said Kristin Bachochin, Executive Director, Amgen Tour of California and Senior Vice President, AEG Sports.

"The Nissan Ride Before the Pros will allow all of our fans and the thousands of serious and weekend cyclists the chance to participate in the Amgen Tour of California by riding the same course that the best cyclists in the world will be competing on just minutes later."

The course will also host the Amgen's Breakaway Mile, part of Amgen's Breakaway from Cancer initiative, a walk that ends at the Stage 8 finish line to honor the millions of cancer survivors worldwide. Registration for the Breakaway Mile is limited to the first 150 people. Sign up at www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/breakawaymile.