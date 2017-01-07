Alex Rasmussen to retire after Copenhagen Six Day

Image 1 of 4 Denmark's Alex Rasmussen looks pretty pleased with the evening's progress (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 4 Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) approaches the line (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 4 Danish pair Alex Rasmussen and Marc Hester make a change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Garmin-Sharp's Alex Rasmussen and Dan Martin stop to enjoy the view atop the Passo Giau. (Image credit: Jered Gruber)

Alex Rasmussen will end his career in late January after the Copenhagen Six Day race. The Danish rider can look back on four World Championships titles on the track and a number of successes on the road.

The 32-year-old won his first world title in 2005, in the scratch race. In 2009 he won two titles - the team pursuit and Madison - with Michael Morkov. He has over 30 national titles on both the road and track, and a silver medal in the team pursuit from the Beijing Olympics.

He turned his attention to road racing in 2009, signing with Saxo Bank for two years before moving to HTC-Highroad. That team fired him after he was found to have missed three doping tests, under 'whereabouts' violations.

The UCI charges were dismissed and he signed with Garmin-Barracuda for 2012. However, the charges were reinstated and upheld, and he served a backdated 18 month suspension.

Rasmussen returned to Garmin as of April 2013, but his contract was not renewed at the end of the year. Since then he has ridden for Continental teams and successfully concentrated on Six Day races.