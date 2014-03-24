Alberto Contador expects open Volta a Catalunya

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with the winner's trophy in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) won the queen stage at the 2013 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya en route to overall victory (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 3 of 4 The final podium of the 2013 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (L-R): Joaquim Rodriguez, Daniel Martin and Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his dominant performance on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador lines up for the Volta a Catalunya on Monday as one of the pre-race favourites after his win in Tirreno Adriatico earlier this month.

"My form from Tirreno is good and I hope to recuperate well these days. I was much more tired from the Tirreno than I would have thought."

The Volta a Catalunya is Contador's third stage race of the season. He finished second to Michal Kwiatkowski in the Volta ao Algare overall classification. The Spaniard took his first victory in over a year in Portugal by winning the fourth stage to Alto do Malhão.

In Tirreno Adriatico the 31-year-old managed to win two stages and the overall classification. "The stages in Italy were very long and demanding. It will take some effort to get started again but I hope I'll feel well. I have been training around Calella [the start and finish of stage 1] and enjoyed the good weather."

For Contador stages 3 and 4 with uphill finishes at La Molina and Vallter 2000 will be pivotal. "It's a very open race. There is not a day of flat racing and here are bonus seconds every day."

The absence of a time trial in the seven-day stage race in the east of Spain could benefit Contador, but it could also be a disadvantage. "If you take on pure climbers in a race like this, a time trial benefits me but if I race against riders who are better against the clock than I am, it's not."

Contador starts Volta a Catalunya with a team of young riders and experiences domestiques. He will miss climber Rafa Majka by his side. The Polish rider crashed in the final stage of Paris-Nice a week ago and has not recovered sufficiently.

Tinkoff-Saxo and Contador will face tough opposition from Team Sky with Chris Froome and Richie Porte as well as from last year's winner Daniel Martin of Garmin-Sharp, Movistar's climbing ace and runner up in Tirreno Adriatico, Nairo Quintana, Paris-Nice winner Carlos Betancur of Ag2R-la Mondiale and Catalunya's own Joaquim Rodríguez of Katusha among others.