Alberto Contador becomes a Eurosport commentator

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador at the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 4 Alberto Contador waves as he crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Alberto Contador talks to the crowd at the Japan Cup presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador tries out his quick-draw skills during 'Western Night' (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Alberto Contador has found his first post-retirement calling, joining television channel Eurosport as a commentator. The seven-time Grand Tour winner called an end to his 15-year career at the end of the 2017 Vuelta a España, and will now lend his expertise on Eurosport's Spanish feed throughout the 2018 season.

"The invitation from Eurosport to join them as a commentator really excited me because I love cycling, it's my passion, and I enjoy not only competing by also watching it. This is an opportunity that motivates me to stay involved and keep up to date with the racing," Contador said.

Contador is already involved in other projects which pre-date the end of his career. He set up the Fundación Contador development programme, which has grown this year to include a Continental squad, Polartec-Kometa, that acts as a feeder team for Trek-Segafredo.

He is also involved with stroke charities, having suffered a stroke towards the start of his career.

"Eurosport's proposition is attractive for various reasons, starting with the fact that it will help me to maintain my passion for my sport and, since I'm a very active person, I will also be able to remain in direct contact with the cycling community, with friends and old companions from the peloton," Contador added.

"I hope to be able to bring a bit of my experience as a rider to the viewers and share with the anecdotes and knowledge that could be of interest. I'm very happy to set off down this new path, where I also hope to learn things being on the other side of the action and, of course, have a good time watching cycling of the best kind."

Eurosport broadcasts the three Grand Tours, all five of cycling's Monuments, the World Championships, and an array of other races throughout the season.

It has not yet been made clear which and how many races Contador will be commentating on this season.

"It's an honour for us that a legend of cycling like Alberto Contador is joining our team of Eurosport commentators in Spain," said Fernando Ruiz, senior sports editorial manager at Eurosport.

"I'm sure Alberto is going to surprise everyone with his exhaustive knowledge, not only of the biggest races and his old teammates, but also of equipment, bikes, and other technical aspects that are very important in the day-to-day life of a cyclist. We want to take a step up in quality in 2018 in our cycling broadcasting and the signing of Alberto Contador is just a first step."