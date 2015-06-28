Airgas-Safeway denies Horner is confirmed for Vuelta a Colombia

Image 1 of 6 Airgas-Safeway's Chris Horner drives the riders into the winning break (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 6 Horner leads the Airgas-Safeway team on a training ride. And perhaps sharing some knowledge. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 3 of 6 Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) on the attack (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 6 Chris Horner and Jack Bobridge (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 6 The Airgas-Safeway team lines up at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 6 of 6 Chris Horner said he is very excited for the upcoming season. (Image credit: Marco Quezada)

Airgas-Safeway this week denied a report that the US Continental team and its star rider Chris Horner have accepted an invitation to participate at the Vuelta a Colombia in August.

Airgas-Safeway principle Chris Johnson told Cyclingnews that his team is waiting to find out if it will receive invitations to the Tour of Utah and the USA Pro Challenge, which also take place in August.

“I can confirm that the team did receive an invitation to the 2015 Vuelta Colombia, but that we have not confirmed our participation,” Johnson wrote in an email to Cyclingnews.

“The Vuelta Colombia is a very prestigious race with a long and respected history,” he wrote. “We're honoured to receive an invitation, but we have not confirmed our participation as we're still waiting to see if we will be invited to the races in Utah and Colorado."

The Vuelta a Colombia takes place August 2-15, while the Tour of Utah runs from August 3-9. The USA Pro Challenge takes place August 17-23.

Horner has finished second in Utah the past two years behind Cannondale-Garmin’s Tom Danielson. The race previously invited 13 teams to participate, with three final teams set to be announced soon. Danielson's team has already been invited back, along with fellow WorldTour teams BMC and Trek Factory Racing.