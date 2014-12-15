Ag2r-La Mondiale announce Tour Down Under team

Image 1 of 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Equipe AG2R La Mondiale/Frédéric Machabert) Image 4 of 4 Axel Domont (Ag2r) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)

Ag2r La Mondiale have named a strong Tour Down Under team with three grand tour stage winners in Domenico Pozzovivo, Blel Kadri and Christophe Riblon all featuring at the first WorldTour race of the season.

"It’s the ideal race to start the season," team director Laurent Biondi said. "All the conditions, including the hotel, the race, and the course are amazing."

Biondi explained the team are looking for a good overall result at the race with the inclusion of Pozzovivo.

"Our 2015 roster is ambitious with Domenico Pozzovivo, fifth in the 2014 Giro, Blel Kadri, stage winner in 2014 Tour de France and Christophe Riblon, winner of l’Alpe d’Huez stage in the 2013 Tour (de France),” Biondi said.

The French team will make its 17th appearance at the race, the only team to have competed at every edition since it begun in 1999, winning the overall classification on four occasions and twice winning the team classification.



