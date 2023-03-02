AG2R Citroën set to wear denim shorts at Strade Bianche
AG2R's kit supplier Rosti has created real denim shorts for the team to wear at Strade Bianche
Strade Bianche is a unique race that has quickly gained a cult following amongst cycling fans. The world will be watching on Saturday as the peloton races across iconic Tuscan roads once again.
Members of Team AG2R Citroën, including Greg Van Avamaet, have been spotted training on the white gravel roads and they appear to have made something of a kit change.
At first, it may appear the team's cycling shorts are just a little dusty as is common from racing across the legendary white strade. Upon closer inspection, though, it becomes clear the team are wearing denim cycling shorts from Italian cycling clothing partner Rosti, who has produced the special shorts for the occasion.
Cycling Weekly (opens in new tab) reported on Rosti launching some real denim (yes you read that right) cycling shorts late last year at Rouleur live and it seems the team have decided the time is right for the shorts to break cover. In a move which brings back memories of the Carrera team and their denim effect shorts of the late '80s and worn by Marco Pantani.
We know gravel bib shorts now often feature cargo pockets on the thighs, but it's difficult to tell from the pictures whether the new shorts' denim thigh pocket is merely stitched on or in fact the real deal.
The digital ink has only just dried on our WorldTour teams kit guide where we ranked all of the men's and women's team kits for this year. This year we also went a step further and got tech writer Will Jones's mother to pass judgement on each team's stylistic choices. She had the following to say on the team's usually brown bib shorts.
Will's Mum says: I'm a big fan of brown. Also, nobody else has brown and they've been consistent and you can see exactly who the sponsors; classy.
Naturally, we went straight back to the authority on the subject, for an opinion on the updated shorts.
Will's Mum says: Oh dear God! Oh, that's quite offputting. Oh no. Why would you put the pockets on the side? If they were jeans they'd go on the back? Unpleasant.
The WorldTour bubble can be a very serious one at times. We say it's nice to see a team mixing it up and having some fun with their cycling kit.
If you plan to tune in to the race on Saturday to see the team wear the shorts in range our how-to watch Strade Bianche page will help you follow the action.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer.
