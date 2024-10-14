After key Il Lombardia role for Tadej Pogačar, Pavel Sivakov refocuses on Guangxi

French pro rounds off season at six-day Chinese stage race

2024 Il Lombardia: Pavel Sivakov works for UAE teammate and winner Tadej Pogačar
2024 Il Lombardia: Pavel Sivakov works for UAE teammate and winner Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few hours after he had provided key final assistance for UAE teammate Tadej Pogačar's victorious solo flight at Il Lombardia, Pavel Sivakov was on a flight to China, looking to see what he could achieve on his own account at the Tour of Guangxi.

On Saturday - and as practised during the UAE recon of Il Lombardia on Wednesday - Sivakov acted as the last segment of the UAE 'booster rocket' that launched Pogačar into orbit on the crucial Colma di Sormano climb.

