Aevolo Cycling sign 11 riders for 2021 as Under-24 team

Image 1 of 2 The 2021 Aevolo team jersey (Image credit: Aevolo) Image 2 of 2 The 2021 Aevolo team jersey (Image credit: Aevolo)

Entering its fifth year as a UCI Continental team, Aevolo Pro Cycling has announced 11 signings for its 2021 roster, with all 10 riders returning from the 2020 campaign and the addition of American Gabriel Shipley to its lineup.

Since the team’s inception in 2017, it has been composed of riders under the age of 23 as a development program. Having been sidelined by the cancellation of North American races due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the team announced at the end of March they would add another year of eligibility to its current under-23 development program in 2021.

“This pandemic isn’t their fault, and I don’t want them tempted to come back too soon and put themselves in situations that could potentially get them sick,” Team Director Michael Creed said in a statement in March.

This means five riders, including 2018 US U23 time trial national champion Gage Hecht and 2019 US collegiate road race champion Eric Brunner, will not age out of the program, which would have happened in 2021 under normal circumstances.

“2021 will be a very important year for almost everyone. Not just the riders who aged out, but for the riders who will be aging out. In a lot of ways, it’s now or never for some of them,” added Creed just this week.

It will be the fifth year on the team for Hecht, who also won the opening stage of the 2.HC Colorado Classic in 2018 and was the U23 time trial silver medalist at 2019 US Nationals.

“I’m excited to see what we’ll be able to do after this year away from racing. It’s the longest break from racing I’ve had since I was nine years old,” Hecht said. “I think more than anything, whatever happens, we’re all excited to get back together as a team.”

Brunner will ride for a third year. In addition to his collegiate road title, he took two US cyclo-cross championships (Junior, U23, Collegiate Club) and won a bronze medal in the Junior National Championships road race, all in 2019.

Cade Bickmore, Scott McGill and Tyler Stites round out the five-some who will remain with the program as veterans.

Shipley, just 18, moves from two years at Hot Tubes Development Cycling, a USA Cycling domestic elite squad, where was an all-rounder who won the GC, as well as mountain and sprint classifications the 2019 Junior Tour of Ireland.

“I’m ecstatic to carry the Aevolo mantle on my shoulders and eager to begin racing with the team,” said Shipley. “It’s been a dream of mine to join the t­­eam this last year, so I want to capitalize on every opportunity and learn from team members and riders what it truly means to be an Aevolo rider.”

The team said it is likely to announce additional riders in the coming weeks. The roster for 2021 at this time includes: Bickmore, Brunner, Hecht, McGill, Shipley, Conor Schunk, Aidan McNeil, Sean McElroy, Charles-Etienne Crhétien, and Tristan Jussaume.