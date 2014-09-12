Adam Blythe set to return to WorldTour

Image 1 of 3 Adam Blythe (NFTO) is the day's winner (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 2 of 3 Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the 2012 Binche-Tournai-Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto). (Image credit: Procycling)

Adam Blythe should return to the WorldTour next season, Cyclingnews understands. After leaving BMC at the end of 2013, Blythe has spent the last season racing for NFTO at Continental level. He spiked the interest of a number of top teams when he won RideLondon last month.

Speaking ahead of the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain, Blythe was coy on where he would be headed for 2015. "I haven’t committed to anything yet. I’ve had offers but I’m still weighing up my options at the moment. We’ll see what happens," he said to Cyclingnews. "When the Tour of Britain is finished, I should have something that I can release but nothing is sorted yet.

"I just want to get back in there and ride some better races and win some better races."

Earlier this week, it was speculated that Blythe had secured a two-year contract with Orica-GreenEdge, which would see him join forces with fellow British riders Adam and Simon Yates. While he confirmed that interest had come from the Australian team, Blythe left it at that.

"There’s nothing official yet," he said. "It’s just a rumour. I’ve been talking to GreenEdge, but there is nothing official that has come out about that. It’s the rumour mill at its best."

Blythe is currently riding the Tour of Britain, where he and his team are still looking for a victory. The team has been affected by some of the earlier crashes and lost Sam Harrison on stage six. After winning RideLondon, Blythe had been hoping to end the season with another big victory, but the terrain has made it much harder for the sprinters.

"There are a few tricky climbs and I haven’t had the condition to get over those climbs. So the form is there, but it would be nice if there was a flat finish in stead of a little three kilometre climb right before the end," explained Blythe.

The final day that is seen as the only clear cut chance for the fast men this week. However, Blythe is down on his odds against the big boys. "It’s kind of difficult with all the lead-out trains," said Blythe. "Everybody is going to be flying and it’s going to be quite hard to move up on my own or with a couple of guys to help me out. I think it’s my best shot, but it’s also going to be hard to do that."