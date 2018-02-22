Abu Dhabi Tour: Stage 2 highlights - Video

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani won the second stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour in a sprint to the finish line in Yas Beach ahead of Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe). Viviani now leads the overall classification, with the same time as second placed Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) while van Poppel is four seconds back.

A five-rider breakaway was caught with roughly 50km to go, as Katusha-Alpecin put pressure on the front of the field through a decisive crosswind section. The team's efforts split the field apart, and some top riders including Kristoff were caught further back in the echelons. The groups merged with 18km to go and it was a sprint to the finish line in Yas Beach.