Absalon: I’ve never considered switching to road
World MTB champ says he wouldn’t get same pleasure if he followed ex-rival Jean-Christophe Péraud
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
World MTB cross-country champion Julien Absalon has won every title on offer in his sport, but the two-time Olympic champion revealed he has never given a thought to following his former off-road rival Jean-Christophe Péraud into the road scene when the French stars’ paths crossed at the Alpine resort of La Plagne on Tuesday.
