Absalon: I’ve never considered switching to road

World MTB champ says he wouldn’t get same pleasure if he followed ex-rival Jean-Christophe Péraud

Julien Absalon (France)

(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Julien Absalon (France)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) leads Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World MTB cross-country champion Julien Absalon has won every title on offer in his sport, but the two-time Olympic champion revealed he has never given a thought to following his former off-road rival Jean-Christophe Péraud into the road scene when the French stars’ paths crossed at the Alpine resort of La Plagne on Tuesday.