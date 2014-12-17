Absalon: I’ve never considered switching to road

Image 1 of 3 Julien Absalon (France) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 3 Julien Absalon (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) leads Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World MTB cross-country champion Julien Absalon has won every title on offer in his sport, but the two-time Olympic champion revealed he has never given a thought to following his former off-road rival Jean-Christophe Péraud into the road scene when the French stars’ paths crossed at the Alpine resort of La Plagne on Tuesday.



