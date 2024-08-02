'A team that I've always admired' - Bob Jungels signs two-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers

By
published

Luxembourger joins after two seasons with Bora-Hansgrohe

SUPERDEVOLUY LE DEVOLUY FRANCE JULY 17 Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 17 a 1778km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Superdevoluy 1500m UCIWT on July 17 2024 in Superdevoluy Le Devoluy France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Bob Jungels in action at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob Jungels will join Ineos Grenadiers in 2025 after signing a two-year contract with the team. The Luxembourger arrives from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, where he has spent the past two seasons.

“This is a team that I've always admired, and this opportunity has come along at the perfect time,” Jungels said on Friday. 

