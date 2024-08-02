'A team that I've always admired' - Bob Jungels signs two-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers

Bob Jungels will join Ineos Grenadiers in 2025 after signing a two-year contract with the team. The Luxembourger arrives from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, where he has spent the past two seasons.

“This is a team that I've always admired, and this opportunity has come along at the perfect time,” Jungels said on Friday.

“I truly believe that within this environment I’ll be able to take my performance to the next level, while at the same time sharing my experience within the group.”

Now 31, Jungels enjoyed considerable success during his long tenure at QuickStep, winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2018 and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne the following year. He also showed potential as a Grand Tour rider in that period, twice placing in the top 10 overall at the Giro d’Italia.

Jungels left QuickStep for AG2R in 2021, but his maiden season with the team was disrupted by surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis. He enjoyed a return to form in 2022, winning a stage of the Tour de France and placing 11th overall.

During his time at Bora-Hansgrohe, Jungels largely eschewed the Classics, and he was deployed in a supporting role at the Grand Tours. Ineos performance director Scott Drawer suggested Jungels would perform a similar support and mentoring task at his new team next season.

“Bob’s palmares is very impressive and the talent and experience that he’s going to bring to our team is going to be invaluable,” Drawer said.

“We’ve got a significant number of highly talented younger riders who look up to the experience we have within our rider group, and Bob will form an important part of that mentoring culture.”

Jungels is the second new signing announced by Ineos for 2025, following the news that Danish talent Peter Øxenberg Hansen will join as a neo-professional in January. The 18-year-old is currently riding for Continental outfit ColoQuick.