'A new level of suck’ – Porte laughs off mud, cold of Australian Gravel Nationals

A retired Richie Porte had made it abundantly clear heading into the Australian Gravel National Championships on Saturday that this wasn’t about racing for a title, with the retired road professional characterising it as ‘something to enjoy’.

It’s a certain type of ‘fun' however, that comes from riding 106km with 2,300m of elevation gain on muddy roads in the middle of a Tasmanian winter, which the Tour de France podium placer of 2020 succinctly summed up after he crossed the line at the Devil's Cardigan race.

When the post-race interviewer opened the discussion with Porte by suggesting he had been heard saying when he came across the line 'that is a new level of cycling' the former Ineos Grenadiers racer was quick to make a correction.

“No I said suck, it was horrible” quipped a mud spattered Porte, a big grin on his face and soon to have a beer in his hand. “It was obviously beautiful, but gee it was hard.”

The race which started in the mountain-biking hub of Derby, was punctuated by three main climbs, the early Mutual Valley (8.3km at 4.2%) then Ralph Falls 10.7km at 5% and finally the un-named climb of hell (3.5km at 8.1%) with maximum gradients of about 15%.

There was also a final nasty pinch peaking about 5km from the line. “I actually got off and walked some of it, it was that filthy,” laughed Porte.

“It was great fun, what an event, it was some of the most beautiful terrain up there that I have seen,” said the 38-year-old, who settled with his family little more than an hour away from the course in the north-eastern corner of Tasmania. "As hard as it was, it was absolutely brilliant, good camaraderie on the road and I guess that’s what it is all about.”

Porte came over the line in 22nd place, with a pre-race plan of rugging up and riding with friends as others raced for the Australian gravel title up the road.

Connor Sens took out the men's race while it was Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) who swept up the women's jersey. Barrow will display the new jersey internationally before long as the rider who has also stood on the Road National Championships podium is returning to the United States to continue a five-month gravel foray in just a few days.



As for Porte, when asked if he'd be lining up again he was quick to respond.

"I don't reckon," he said, with an amused look on his face that as good as said he'd already signed up.