‘A good start to the season but I wanted more’ – Step back for Oscar Onley on Tour Down Under’s Willunga Hil

Oscar Onley (Picnic Post NL) was probably the rider with the credentials to challenge Johnatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the Willunga Hill stage of the Santos Tour Down Under. He went close but ultimately had to accept second place, on step below his result on the climb in 2024.

The Scottish rider started the day 15 seconds down on previous race leader Javier Romo (Movistar) but he was heading back to the climb where he took the first, and only, win of his professional career to date. Willunga Hill clearly suits him to a tee, so much so that he gave Richie Porte’s Strava record on the climb a nudge last year, missing his mark of 6:34 by just one second.

The 145.7km stage started with an early climb of Wickham Hill, descended Willunga and then swept past the coast before heading into a first ascent of the three-kilometre climb of Willunga Hill and then looping around for another and final climb up to the finish line.

A break had quickly taken off out front in the early moments of racing, including Pablo Torres (UAE Team Emirates -XRG) who was only 35 seconds back on the overall.

“We saw Movistar were controlling and then once the GC guys weren't in the break, they let that gap go out quick,” Team Picnic PostNL sports director Matt Winston said, explaining the team's and Onley's tactics.

"We took over because we wanted to race for the stage. We knew to move up on GC, we had to fight for time bonuses, otherwise it wouldn't be enough.”

15 seconds would have been enough to take ochre jersey, and more than ten seconds would have been enough to land on the podium, just as long as none of his key rivals also got gaps or time bonuses.

There was a clear understanding of what Onley needed to do going into the stage, which Winston explained at the start of the day.

"I think Narváez showed he's in good form. He will focus on his race, we have to just do our best to get Oscar as fresh as possible into the final. And when the pace is hard, then I think we can get a good result."

It certainly played out the way Winston envisaged, with a group of four out front, more closing behind and a huge sprint coming from Narváez with Onley in hot pursuit but ultimately unable to overcome the gap.

“The guys fully committed to me today, riding on the front and supporting me all stage; which I’m thankful for,” said Onley post-race.

“I rode a conservative climb holding back a little for the final but unfortunately Narvaez was stronger in the sprint at the end.

The second place on the stage where he had celebrated victory in 2024 also shifted Onley up to fourth overall, now holding a 15 second gap to Narváez .

He is only just off the podium with one sprint stage left but little hope of a complete reshuffle, although third placed Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) is just three seconds ahead in third.

If the expected outcome plays out on Sunday, Onley will be sitting just one spot shy of those podium steps once again.

“It’s a good start to the season but I wanted more from the stage and the GC,” said Onley.

