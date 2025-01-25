‘A good start to the season but I wanted more’ – Step back for Oscar Onley on Tour Down Under’s Willunga Hil

Picnic Post NL rider takes second on stage 5 and moves up to fourth overall, 15 seconds back from race leader Jhonatan Narváez

Oscar Onley was second atop Willunga Hill
Oscar Onley (Picnic Post NL) was probably the rider with the credentials to challenge Johnatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the Willunga Hill stage of the Santos Tour Down Under. He went close but ultimately had to accept second place, on step below his result on the climb in 2024. 

The Scottish rider started the day 15 seconds down on previous race leader Javier Romo (Movistar) but he was heading back to the climb where he took the first, and only, win of his professional career to date. Willunga Hill clearly suits him to a tee, so much so that he gave Richie Porte’s Strava record on the climb a nudge last year, missing his mark of 6:34 by just one second.

