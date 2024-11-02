2025 Tour de France to be ‘number one target’ for new Jayco-AlUla recruit Ben O’Connor

Team boss Matt White says team will also take a sprinter to the Tour and aim for Giro GC

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Ben O&#039;connor of Team Australia crosses the finish line silver medal winner during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024, Men&#039;s Elite Road Race a 273.9km one day race from Winterthur to Zurich on September 29, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Australian general classification contender Ben O’Connor is set to put his focus on the Tour de France for next season as he joins Jayco-AlUla, according to team boss Matt White.

O’Connor’s race programme for 2025 is already taking shape, and he may also target several one-day races such as Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia.

Dan Challis