2020 Vuelta a España stage 2 highlights - Video
By Cyclingnews
See Marc Soler break from lead group and solo to victory at Lekunberri
Stage 2 presented another climbing day in Basque Country from Pamplano to Lekunberri for the 2020 Vuelta a España on Wednesday. Marc Soler (Movistar) charged to his first stage win at the Grand Tour level using a late attack with a select handful of favourites on the San Miguel de Aralar and went solo on the descent to the line.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) grabbed bonus seconds at the line with a second-place finish, successfully defending the red jersey. He led a nine-man group of GC contenders to the finish, followed in third by Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation). In fourth and claiming the polka-dot jersey was Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
Also in the group with Roglič, finishing 19 seconds behind Soler, were George Bennett, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).
Roglič's lead of the race is now five seconds over Carapaz, and Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) in third at seven seconds back.
Watch the action in the stage highlights video above.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.