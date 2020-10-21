2020 Vuelta a España stage 2 highlights - Video

Stage 2 presented another climbing day in Basque Country from Pamplano to Lekunberri for the 2020 Vuelta a España on Wednesday. Marc Soler (Movistar) charged to his first stage win at the Grand Tour level using a late attack with a select handful of favourites on the San Miguel de Aralar and went solo on the descent to the line.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) grabbed bonus seconds at the line with a second-place finish, successfully defending the red jersey. He led a nine-man group of GC contenders to the finish, followed in third by Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation). In fourth and claiming the polka-dot jersey was Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Also in the group with Roglič, finishing 19 seconds behind Soler, were George Bennett, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

Roglič's lead of the race is now five seconds over Carapaz, and Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) in third at seven seconds back.

Watch the action in the stage highlights video above.