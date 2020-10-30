2020 Vuelta a España stage 10 highlights - Video

Stage 10 at the Vuelta a España proved to be a GC-altering occasion as Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stormed to victory, and along with his 10-second time bonus plus a three-second gap on Richard Carapaz (Inoes Grenadiers), he moved back into the overall race lead.

The peloton raced 185km from Castro Urdiales to Suances which included one category climb and a short but steep climb to the finish. An early breakaway included Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Pim Ligthart (Total Direct Energie), Alexander Molenaar (Burgos-BH) and Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

The escapees were caught with 16km to go, and a tactical battle for the stage win ensued with Roglič taking the win ahead of Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second and Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in third.

Carapaz got caught out in the end, behind a three-second gap, and that was enough to allow Roglič to take the leader's jersey. The pair are now tied on time, however, with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) in third place at 25 seconds back.

