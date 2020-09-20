2020 Tour de France stage 21 highlights - Video

The peloton rolled out of Mantes-la-Jolie and into Paris for the final stage 21 of the Tour de France on Sunday with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrating his overall victory and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claiming the sprint win on the Champs-Élysées.

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept's Kévin Reza, who is from Yvelines, started the final stage on the front of the race in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The riders of the peloton come together in solidarity with the Reza, who was the only Black rider in the race, to denounce racism by wearing masks with "no to racism" written across them during the pre-stage ceremony.

Pogačar rode into Paris with an all-yellow kit surrounded by his UAE Team Emirates teammates and received congratulatory wishes from the riders in the peloton before the racing then turned toward the final sprint stage.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) led a four-rider breakaway that included Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic), and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis), onto the circuits but they were brought back in time for Deceuninck-QuickStep to set up Bennett for the stage win.

