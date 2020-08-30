2020 Tour de France stage 2 highlights - Video

Stage 2 of the 2020 Tour de France saw a three-man breakaway hold off the peloton for an exciting finish, one that put Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) into the yellow jersey. He won stage 2 of the Tour de France after he outsprinting breakaway companions Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice.

After to category 1 climbs in the first half of the stage, the race regrouped at the Col d’Èze, a punchy haul out of the eastern end of Nice. After looping back through Nice, the attacks continued as the route did the first, steep half of the Èze climb before turning off at the bonus sprint at Col des Quatre Chemins for the final 9km to the finish. The threesome stayed clear of a charging peloton at the end.

Read More Tour de France:





How to watch the Tour de France – live stream, TV, results

A barrage of attacks on the final ascent of the base of Cole d'Eze leading to the Col des Quatre Chemins was led by Alaphilippe with 13km to go. The Frenchman was joined shortly afterwards by Hirschi, then Yates, for the descent and final sprint in Nice, just two seconds ahead of the charging peloton.

Watch the Tour de France stage 1 highlight video above.