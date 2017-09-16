2017 UCI Road World Championships men's team time trial start times

Defending champions Quick-Step Floors during the Worlds TTT course recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Fixit.no will be the first of 17 squads to hit the road for the men's team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.

The men's event gets underway on Sunday after the racing begins earlier in the afternoon for the women's team time trial. Team Fixit.no will set out at 15:40 local time, with the rest of the teams in the field rolling off the line every three minutes thereafter.

Five Continental teams and one Pro Continental outfit make their way onto the course before the WorldTour teams hit the road, starting with Astana at 15:58 Bergen time. Team Sky, Orica-Scott, 2016 runners-up BMC Racing and defending champions Quick-Step Floors will be the final four teams to start the 42.5km race.

2017 Road World Championships men's team time trial start times