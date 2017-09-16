2017 UCI Road World Championships men's team time trial start times
Racing set to get underway at 15:40 local time
Team Fixit.no will be the first of 17 squads to hit the road for the men's team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.
The men's event gets underway on Sunday after the racing begins earlier in the afternoon for the women's team time trial. Team Fixit.no will set out at 15:40 local time, with the rest of the teams in the field rolling off the line every three minutes thereafter.
Five Continental teams and one Pro Continental outfit make their way onto the course before the WorldTour teams hit the road, starting with Astana at 15:58 Bergen time. Team Sky, Orica-Scott, 2016 runners-up BMC Racing and defending champions Quick-Step Floors will be the final four teams to start the 42.5km race.
2017 Road World Championships men's team time trial start times
|#
|Team
|Time
|1
|Team Fixit.no
|15:40:00
|2
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|15:43:00
|3
|Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|15:46:00
|4
|Sangemini - MG. K Vis
|15:49:00
|5
|Joker Icopal
|15:52:00
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:55:00
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|15:58:00
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:01:00
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16:04:00
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:07:00
|11
|Movistar Team
|16:10:00
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|16:13:00
|13
|Team Sunweb
|16:16:00
|14
|Team Sky
|16:19:00
|15
|Orica-Scott
|16:22:00
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|16:25:00
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|16:28:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy