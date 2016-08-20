Trending

2016 Vuelta a Espana stage 1 team time trial start times

Contador and Tinkoff last off in Galicia

Image 1 of 5

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Chris Froome (Sky) is introduced

Chris Froome (Sky) is introduced
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Nairo Quintana answers some questions during the team presentation

Nairo Quintana answers some questions during the team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2016 Vuelta a España kicks off on Saturday evening with a 27.8-kilometre team time trial in Galicia that will decide the first red jersey of the race and could open up some significant time gaps in the battle for final overall honours in Madrid.

Related Articles

Contador points to Valverde as key favourite for Vuelta

Major team time trial challenge kicks off 2016 Vuelta a Espana

No limit on Kruijswijk's ambition at Vuelta a Espana

The flat and exposed course takes the 22 teams of nine riders from the Balneario de Laias thermal resort to the Parque Nautico de Castrelo. It is the longest team time trial at the Vuelta in recent years, surpassing the 2013 opener – also held in Galicia – by 400 metres.

The 22 teams set off at four-minute intervals, with Bora-Argon 18 the first team to take the start, at 18.26 Central European Time. BMC Racing Team, winners of last year’s neutralised team time trial, set out at 19.34, while the teams of the three main favourites – Nairo Quintana, Chris Froome and Alberto Contador – are the final starters.

Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Movistar are in action at 19.42, Team Sky begin their Vuelta at 19.46, while Tinkoff bring the curtain down on the evening’s proceedings when they start at 19.50. 

Vuelta a Espana stage 1 start times (CET)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Argon 1818:26:00
2Direct Energie18:30:00
3Lotto Soudal18:34:00
4Astana Pro Team18:38:00
5Lampre - Merida18:42:00
6Dimension Data18:46:00
7IAM Cycling18:50:00
8Caja Rural -Seguros RGA18:54:00
9FDJ18:58:00
10Etixx - Quick Step19:02:00
11Team Katusha19:06:00
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits19:10:00
13Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team19:14:00
14Ag2r La Mondiale19:18:00
15Trek - Segafredo19:22:00
16Orica-BikeExchange19:26:00
17Team Giant Alpecin19:30:00
18BMC Racing Team19:34:00
19Team Lotto NL -Jumbo19:38:00
20Movistar Team19:42:00
21Team Sky19:46:00
22Tinkoff19:50:00

 