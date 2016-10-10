2016 UCI Road World Championships: 5 riders to watch - men's road race

The 2011 World Championships podium of Matt Goss (Australia), Mark Cavendish (Great Britain), and André Greipel (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The men's world championships road race takes place Sunday, October 16 in Doha on a course suited to the sprinters for the first time since 2011. On that occasion it was Mark Cavendish taking the spoils ahead of Matt Goss (Australia) and Andre Greipel (Germany). Of the trio, Cavendish and Greipel will again be riders to watch but in the past five years several fast young riders have emerged as credible challengers.

Cavendish has been ill on the eve of the championships but sixth place at Paris-Tours suggested he is getting back to his best at the right time. As he proved at the Tour de France in July with his four stage wins, write the 'manx missile' off at your peril.

Another chosen rider to watch is current World Champion Peter Sagan. While Sagan isn't a pure sprinter the Slovakian hasn't let that stop him from becoming the dominant rider of 2016. Sagan launched a late attack to take the rainbow jersey in Richmond last year and could well repeat his winning move in Doha.

Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni isn't everyone's favourite sprinter due to his punchy character but the Cofidis man has a growing palmares which reflects his high end speed and is in with a shout for a medal. Former U23 world champion from Copenhagen Arnaud Demare is a co-leader for France and likewise a rider to watch.

Italy will also head to Doha with a two pronged attack in Olympic Games omnium gold medallist Elia Viviani and current Italian national champion Giacomo Nizzolo.

