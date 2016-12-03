Trending

2016 North American racing year in review - Gallery

A look back at this season's US and Canadian races through the lens of photographer Jonathan Devich

For the first time ever, motorcycles were used to light the way for riders to get through the 1 mile long tunnel in Zion National Park during the Tour of Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Women leave the start line in Philly for another stop on the Women’s WorldTour.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders cross the cobbles before making a turn onto the famous "Manayunk Wall" in Philly.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates taking the overall win at the 2016 Tour of California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Canadian “pave” at the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes by Checkerboard Rock in Zion National Park.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Travis McCabe (Holowesko) wins a stage at the Tour of Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stage 7 of the Tour of Utah showcased some of the seasons craziest weather. Mid-race a storm blew through the hammered the peloton with heavy rain and hail.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) on a descent during stage 7 of the Tour of Utah. Talansky had 22 seconds on Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) going into the final day and fought to hold on but eventually lost the stage and overall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) wins the final stage and the overall at the Tour of Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Cannondale-Drapac team rolls past bison along the Tour of Utah route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katherine Donovan (Colavita) sneaks away near the end of the USPRO road race in Winston-Salem.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Teammates Evelyn Stevens and Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) sit together after Guarnier won the national road championships.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) was the surprise winner for the mens national championship road race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women’s peloton rolls along the shores of Lake Tahoe for stage one of the Women’s World Tour race there.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Coryn Rivera (UHC) wins again. Rivera cemented her roll as one of America’s top sprinters and will head to a European for the 2017 season.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Roadside fans wave as the Tour of Alberta passes by.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tanner Putt (UHC) leads a breakaway at the Tour of Alberta. After hours in the freezing rain in his summer clothes and everyone else bundled up he earned the nickname of “the polar bear”.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stage 1 of the Tour of California rolls through San Diego.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton climbs the Angeles Crest Highway during stage 2 of the Tour of California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders cruise along California’s famous Highway 1 during the Tour of California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Brad Huff (Rally) wins the Criterium National Championships ahead of a battered John Murphy (UHC).

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) has a breakout ride at the Tour of the Gila and goes on to win the overall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Horses check out the womens peloton during the Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton tackles one of the climbs in Old Quebec City during this year's WorldTour race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders pass by the famed Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac in Old Quebec City.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes the WorldTour win in Old Quebec City.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The womens peloton on the way to the Oak Glen climb in Redlands.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women had a rainy day of racing on the Sunset Loop at this years Redlands Bicycle Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Redlands fans cheer on riders on the Sunset Loop.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Silber Pro Cycling Team celebrates after winning the overall at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A breakaway passes between old tobacco warehouses in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

From iconic national calendar events to one-day WorldTour races and high-profile tours, racing in Canada and the US throughout 2016 continued to provide aggressive action in some of North America's most beautiful locations.

Athletes left everything on the road from early spring through late fall, with some calling on 'break-out' performances to rise out of the pack, while others succumbed to the elements and competition and faded from the lead.

Through it all, veteran cycling photographer Jonathan Devich was there to tell the season's stories with images taken from the back of a motorbike and from the roadside

Click or swipe through the photo gallery above for a selection of favourite shots from Devich's 2016 archives. 