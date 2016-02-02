2016 Dubai Tour team presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 36 Vittorio Brumotti performs during the Dubai opening ceremony. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 36 BMC Racing on stage at the Tour of Dubai presentation. Image 3 of 36 Elia Viviani takes the stage with Team Sky. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 36 Football legend Diego Armando Maradona watched the team presentation in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Performers on bikes entertain the crowd in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Team Novo Nordisk take the stage in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 CCC Sprandi Polkowice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 SkyDive Dubai presented at their home race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 One Pro Cycling are presented in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Movistar take the stage for the Dubai team presentation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Etixx-QuickStep on stage in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Team Wiggins on stage in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Confetti flies from the rafters at the Dubai team presentation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Performers and teams on stage in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Teams are presented in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Confetti litters the floor at the Dubai team presentation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Former teammates Tony Martin, Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw greet each other in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Mark Cavendish and former teammate Julien Vermote greet each other in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Giant-Alpecin in stage in Dubai. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 36 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) at the Dubai team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 36 Football legend Diego Maradona meets locals during the team presentations ahead of the Tour of Dubai Image 22 of 36 Artists perform during the team presentation show ahead of the Tour of Dubai Image 23 of 36 A cyclist performs in front of the teams during the team presentation show at the Westin hotel Image 24 of 36 Sir Bradley Wiggins leader of Team Wiggins looks on as ticker tape falls during a team presentation show ahead of the Tour of Dubai. Image 25 of 36 Trek Factory Racing on stage at the Tour of Dubai opening festivities. Image 26 of 36 Team Sky on stage at the Tour of Dubai team presentation. Image 27 of 36 Michael Rogers swaps jerseys with football legend Diego Armando Maradona. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 28 of 36 Tinkoff team present former footballer Diego Armando Maradona with a jersey and bike. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 29 of 36 Tinkoff Team at the Tour of Dubai team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 30 of 36 Lampre-Merida on stage at the Tour of Dub ai team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 31 of 36 Astana team presented at the Tour of Dubai opening ceremony. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 32 of 36 Giant-Alpecin appear on stage at the Tour of Dubai presentation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 33 of 36 Tinkoff's Stefano Feltrin gets a jersey signed by football legend Diego Armando Maradona. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 34 of 36 Mark Renshaw and Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data wait their tun with Michael Rogers (Tinkoff) at the Dubai team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 35 of 36 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) in Dubai. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 36 of 36 Fans gets selfies with performer Vittorio Brumotti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On the eve of the Dubai Tour in the United Arab Emirates, teams gathered Tuesday evening at the Westin Hotel for the official presentation and opening ceremonies. Performers on bikes entertained the crowd with tricks while former football legend Diego Maradona was on hand to greet locals and riders alike among his admirers.

The evening provided a reunion of sorts for former teammates who have moved on to different squads, and the event hosts created quite a gala atmosphere, complete with confetti and acrobatics.

The four-day 2.HC race begins Wednesday with the opening 179km stage from Dubai to Fujairah and concludes on Saturday with the 132km circuit race around Dubai.

Cyclingnews will be on the ground in Dubai all week to bring you the news as it happens, but for now check out the team presentation gallery above from Getty Images, Bettini and Tim de Waele.