2015 Vuelta a España to have uphill finish on second day

Image 1 of 2 Alberto Contador celebrates his third Vuelta a Espana win at the Santiago de Compostela church (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The peloton en route to Córdoba during stage four. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Vuelta a España race director Javier Guillén has revealed details of the opening four stages of next year's race, which will start on August 22 with a short time trial between Puerto Banús and Marbella – it has still to be decided whether this will be a team or an individual test.



