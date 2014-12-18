Trending

2015 Vuelta a España to have uphill finish on second day

Spectacular Caminito del Rey will be setting for first of Vuelta's 10 summits

Alberto Contador celebrates his third Vuelta a Espana win at the Santiago de Compostela church

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton en route to Córdoba during stage four.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Vuelta a España race director Javier Guillén has revealed details of the opening four stages of next year's race, which will start on August 22 with a short time trial between Puerto Banús and Marbella – it has still to be decided whether this will be a team or an individual test.

