2015 Vuelta a España to have uphill finish on second day
Spectacular Caminito del Rey will be setting for first of Vuelta's 10 summits
Vuelta a España race director Javier Guillén has revealed details of the opening four stages of next year's race, which will start on August 22 with a short time trial between Puerto Banús and Marbella – it has still to be decided whether this will be a team or an individual test.
