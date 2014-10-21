2015 Tour of California host cities announced

Image 1 of 4 Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) held on to claim his first Tour of California win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins leads the podium celebrations (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 US time trail champ Alison Powers (Team Type 1) finished second in the opening time trial.

AEG, organizers of the Tour of California, have announced the host cities of the 2015 edition which will kick off in Sacramento on May 10 and end in Pasadena on May 17, running north to south. They also announced a women’s three-day stage race set to start in South Lake Tahoe on May 8 and conclude in Sacramento on May 10, followed by an individual time trial in Big Bear Lake on May 15.

"Since we launched the Amgen Tour of California nine years ago, we have strived to host the world's top cyclists in a race that will not only challenge them as professionals, but will also provide a stunning backdrop," said Kristin Bachochin, executive director of the Amgen Tour of California and senior vice president of AEG Sports.

"As we look ahead to our 10th edition of the race, we're certain the worldwide audience will be on the edge of their seats watching as the sport's best men and women cyclists compete against each other in what is likely to be our most challenging and picturesque course ever."

After its depart from state’s capital, the professional men’s race will travel to Nevada City, Lodi for the first time, San Jose, Pismo Beach, Avila Beach, Santa Barbara, Santa Clarita, Big Bear Lake, Ontario, Mt. Baldy, L.A. LIVE (Downtown Los Angeles) before finishing at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The women's race will expand from a one-day circuit race that was held in Sacramento and an individual time trial that was held in Folsom to a three-day stage race from May 8-10 followed by the annual time trial, for a total of four days of racing.

"AEG has always been proud to support women's cycling and is pleased to once again expand its women's competition to four days," said Bachochin. "Hosting four days of women's cycling, fans will have the opportunity to watch the immense talents and achievements of the best women cyclists from around the world."

2015 Amgen Tour of California host cities:

Women’s race:

Stage 1: Friday, May 8 – South Lake Tahoe

Stage 2: Saturday, May 9 – South Lake Tahoe

Stage 3: Sunday, May 10 – Sacramento

Invitational Time Trial: Friday, May 15 – Big Bear Lake

Men’s race:

Stage 1: Sunday, May 10 – Sacramento

Stage 2: Monday, May 11 – Nevada City to Lodi

Stage 3: Tuesday, May 12 – San Jose

Stage 4: Wednesday, May 13 – Pismo Beach to Avila Beach

Stage 5: Thursday, May 14 – Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita

Stage 6: Friday, May 15 – Big Bear Lake (Individual Time Trial)

Stage 7: Saturday, May 16 – Ontario to Mt. Baldy

Stage 8: Sunday, May 17 – L.A. LIVE (downtown Los Angeles) to Pasadena