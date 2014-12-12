2014 Cyclingnews Reader Poll: Trott wins best track rider

Image 1 of 7 Laura Trott (England) battled through illness to win gold in the points race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 2 of 7 Britain's Laura Trott salutes the crowd as the winner of the women's omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 7 Sarah Hammer defends her omnium title in Cali, Colombia (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 7 Kristina Vogel collecting her third rainbow jersey of the championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 7 Francois Pervis (L) and Kristina Vogel pose on the podium with their medals won during at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 7 Francois Pervis holds his three gold medals won in Men's Sprint, Men's 1km Time Trial and Men's Keirin (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 7 Alexander Edmondson celebrates after winning his gold medal during the Men's Individual Pursuit final (Image credit: AFP)

For the second year in a row, Great Britain's Laura Trott has been voted as the best track rider of the year in our Cyclingnews Reader Poll.

The voting came down to a rivalry as heated as the one in real life between Trott and American Sarah Hammer, and just as the home crowd propelled Trott to victory in the Olympic Games Omnium, the loyal British fans pushed Trott to victory over Hammer in our poll, 3872 votes to 2849.

Trott may have lost out to Hammer in the Omnium at the World Championships, but she scored a fine Commonwealth Games gold medal in the points race, signalling a return to her Olympic form. Since then, she's been undefeated on the track, winning two European titles in the team pursuit and Omnium, and leading her British pursuit team to the gold in both the Guadalajara and London World Cups.

The voting preceded Trott's dominant performance in the London World Cup, where she put in a typically outstanding individual pursuit and used a scratch race victory to move into the top spot. She held her own against the challenge from Belgium's Jolien d'Hoore, and, employing her tactical nous, did enough to ensure the overall victory in the final event, the points race.

Hammer, twice world champion in the Omnium, garnered most of the votes from her home country, but the overwhelming support of Trott from Great Britain and other countries swamped the American's tally.

Kristina Vogel, triple world champion in the Keirin, Individual Sprint and Team Sprint, was third in the poll with 15.69 per cent of the votes, while another triple world champion, Francois Pervis (Sprint, Keirin and Kilo) nudged individual and team pursuit world champion Alex Edmondson (Australia) for fourth of five nominees.

Results