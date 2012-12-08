2013 Tour of Bavaria route announced

Image 1 of 2 The course for the 2013 Tour of Bavaria (Image credit: Bayern Rundfahrt) Image 2 of 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) in the Bayern-Rundfahrt leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2013 Tour of Bavaria will end in Nürnberg after 755 kilometers of racing. The 34th edition of the German race, to be held May 21-26, will open in Pfaffenhofen and feature a time trial as well as numerous climbs along the way.

The race opens with a 193.1km run from Pfaffenhofen to Mühldorf, with the sprinters expected to fight it out for the win. The second stage is one for the climbers, though, 192.6km from Mühldorf to Viechtach. It features two ranked climbs, the category one climb at St. Englmar and the category two climb at Kollnburg.

The third stage has no ranked climbs, but features a constant up-and-down on the race's longest stage, 196.8km from Viechtach to Kelheim. It is followed the next day by a 31.2m time trial in Schierling, the longest time trial in the history of the race.

From Schierling, the peloton will take off for the final stage, a total of 169.8 km ending in Nürnberg. It will feature ten laps of the course from the former Rund um den Nürnberger Altstadt.

Michael Rogers (Team Sky) won the 2012 race, with two stage wins. The other three stages were won by Lampre's Alessandro Petacchi.