2010 US ProXCT series dates set

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Women's MTB) leading on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The American national cross country series, known in its current incarnation as the US ProXCT presented by US Cup, finalized its dates and venues for 2010. The series will visit six venues starting in March in California and ending in July in Colorado. Along the way, racers will also stop in Alabama and Wisconsin.

Returning venues include Bonelli Park and Fontana, California; Birmingham, Alambama's Bump N Grind, and the Carmichael Training Systems International Classic in Colorado, Springs, Colorado. The latter serves as the series finals, a week in advance of the US National Championships which will be a location still to be determined by USA Cycling in Colorado.

Bonelli Park will see major course changes while in Fontana, racers will compete on an updated course.

Big Bear, California, will be part of the ProXCT for the first time though it has hosted past national and international events. Next year's race will start downtown like the 1999 World Cup and will feature a unique, old-school style course rather than the more common many-lap races on shorter courses that comprise the other races.

The 2010 series gives a nod to the successful Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) in the mid-West by including the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin.

The series will include a mix of UCI category 1, 2 and 3 races.

Three venues are not returning to the series. They include the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California, the Snow Shootout in Mount Snow, Vermont, and the Windham Cup in Windham, New York, which is hosting the 2010 World Cup final.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Gary Fisher) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won the inaugural 2009 US ProXCT men's and women's series.

2010 USA Cycling's ProXCT presented by the US Cup

March 13-14: Bonelli Park, California (UCI 2 XCO)

March 27-28: Fontana, California (UCI 1 XCO)

May 16: Big Bear, California (UCI XCO 3)

June 5-6: Bump N Grind, Birmingham, Alabama (UCI 1 XCO)

June 26-27: WORS Subaru Cup, Mt. Morris, Wisconsin (UCI 2 XCO)

July 10-11: Finals - Carmichael Training Systems International Classic, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.