2010 UCI Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships honored

The elite women's start on pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

With over 50,000 visitors, 900 helpful volunteers, and 700 athletes competing safely, the UCI Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships held at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, from August 31 to September 5, 2010 were deemed a huge success - something recognized in recent months with several awards.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) highlighted the excellent organization behind the event, presenting Yves Blouin, president of Corporation de la Coupe du Monde de vélo de montagne Mont-Sainte-Anne, with a commemorative trophy.

Despite stiff competition from the Desjardins Vanier Cup (football), the Telus Cup (hockey), and the IBF World Championships (boxing), the UCI Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships were also crowned one-off event of the year by Gala Victoris Desjardins. The award recognized the event's uniqueness, its well-oiled organization, and its impact on developing the sport.





To mark this very special year, all three competitions were given the coveted Prix du Président, which has been awarded only 10 times in the past 20 years. At the same gala, the UCI Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships were given a Best Quebec Cycling award for the national and international event of the year.

Finally, on November 4 and for the 10th year in a row, CLD de la Côte-de-Beaupré put on an awards ceremony to celebrate local businesses of the year. Gestev, the MTB Worlds organizers, was given the Sports and Outdoor award for the UCI Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

The Corporation de la Coupe du Monde de vélo de montagne Mont-Sainte-Anne had tasked Gestev with producing the Vélirium event and the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships. Gestev is an event management company that specializes in sports and cultural events in the Québec City area since 1992. Snowboard Jamboree, Red Bull Crashed Ice, and Vélirium are just a few Gestev events. Gestev also manages Baie de Beauport.