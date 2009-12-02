2010 Mountain States Cup Schedule released

Forest singletrack (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Bigfoot Productions unveiled the 2010 Mountain States Cup schedule, with three new venues including Keystone, Telluride and Winter Park, Colorado. The season will consist of nine weekends and 35 events across the disciplines of cross country, downhill, four cross, dual slalom, super D, short track, hill climbs and time trials.

"We are committed to bringing fresh tracks each season," said Sarah Rawley of Bigfoot Productions public relations. "We are fortunate to have world class terrain in our backyard, and strive to use our region's diversity and challenging features to give our racers the best all-around experience."

The series will kick off in Fruita, Colorado, on April 24-25 with an early season off-road time trial prologue and epic backcountry cross country race at Rabbit Valley Rally. Then the gravity season kicks in gear alongside the endurance events with the classic Chalk Creek Stampede in Nathrop, Colorado, on May 15-16; Chile Challenge in Angel Fire, New Mexico, on June 5-6; Wildflower Rush in Crested Butte, Colorado, on June 26-27; and Blast the Mass in Snowmass Village, Colorado, on July 10-11.

After USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in mid-July in Colorado, the Mountain States Cup will take a turn for new venues including Keystone Revival in Keystone, Colorado, on August 7-8; Full Tilt in Telluride in Telluride, Colorado, on August 22-23; the Winter Park Pursuit in Winter Park, Colorado, on September 4-6; and the Fall Classic in Breckenridge, Colorado, on September 11-12.

"We're excited to add more events for all disciplines to the 2010 season," said Keith Darner, Mountain States Cup race director. "Our series is the foundation for many regional riders who move on to the National and World Cup levels. We want to provide the courses and competition to make it possible to produce National and World Champions."

All Mountain States Cup events will be qualifiers for USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships.

2010 Mountain States Cup Series Schedule

April 24-25: Rabbit Valley Rally, Fruita, Colorado (TT, XC)

May 15-16: Chalk Creek Stampede Nathrop, Colorado (XC, STXC, 4X, DS)

June 5-6: Chile Challenge, Angel Fire, New Mexico (XC, DH, 4X, SD)

June 26-27: Wildflower Rush, Crested Butte, Colorado (XC, DH, 4X, SD)

July 10-11: Blast the Mass, Snowmass Village, Colorado (XC, STXC, DH, DH, SD)

August 7-8: Keystone Revival, Keystone, Colorado (XC, STXC, DH, SD)

August 22-23: Full Tilt in Telluride, Telluride, Colorado (XC, HC, DH, 4X)

September 4-6: Winter Park Pursuit, Winter Park, Colorado (XC, STXC, DH, 4X, SD)

September 10-12: Fall Classic, Breckenridge, Colorado (STXC, TT, XC)

For more information, visit www.racemsc.com.