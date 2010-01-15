2010 Giro jersey presented in Florence

Image 1 of 12 2010 Maglia Rossa (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 12 2010 Maglia Bianca (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 12 2010 Maglia Rosa (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 12 Dutch actress Yolanthe Cabau Van Kasbergen modeled the Giro leader's jerseys. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 Damiano Cunego, Ivan Basso, Yolanthe Cabau Van Kasbergen and Giovanni Visconti with the mountain leader's, best young rider's and points leader's jerseys. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 Ivan Basso (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 12 Ivan Basso arrives at the presentation in Florence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 Ivan Basso poses with the 2010 Giro d'Italia leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 2004 Giro d'Italia winner Damiano Cunego with the Giro's leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 Ivan Basso attended the 2010 Giro d'Italia jersey presentation in Florence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 Ivan Basso, Yolanthe Cabau Van Kasbergen, Damiano Cunego and Giovanni Visconti (l-r) at the Giro jersey presentation ceremony. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 The points jersey for the 2010 Giro becomes the Maglia Rosso Passione. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The presentation of the four prestigious jerseys of the 2010 Giro d'Italia took place on Thursday on the occasion of the Pitti Uomo exhibit in Florence.

Yolanthe Cabau Van Kasbergen, a 24-year-old Dutch actress, host and patroness of the 2010 Giro, modeled the four leader's jerseys in front of a delighted audience, including Giro winners Ivan Basso and Damiano Cunego, as well as former Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti.

Once again, Santini will supply all the leader jerseys for the Giro d'Italia 2010, and redesigned them to fit new trends in sportswear fashion. Moreover, since last year's innovation, the Tricolore Italian flag became an integral part of the four jerseys.

With the Maglia Rosa, the Maglia Verde and Maglia Bianca honouring the overall, the mountains and the Under 24 years classifications as usual, the Maglia Cyclamen representing the points classification will change in 2010 and become the Maglia Rosso Passione.