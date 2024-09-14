20-year-old Artem Shmidt shows WorldTour talent in second race for Ineos Grenadiers

By
published

American impresses in 185 km attack at the GP Québec after signing with British side in August

Artem Shmidt in the early break at the 2024 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
Artem Shmidt in the early break at the 2024 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images)

In just his second race for Ineos Grenadiers, 20-year-old Artem Shmidt showed the WorldTour peloton his potential with an 185 km day in the breakaway at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

The American bridged across to a four-man group with 185 km to go in the Canadian one-day race alongside Frank van den Broek (DSM-Firmenich PostNL). The attack then stayed away until the 14.4km to go mark, when UAE Team Emirates reeled them back in.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.