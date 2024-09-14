20-year-old Artem Shmidt shows WorldTour talent in second race for Ineos Grenadiers

In just his second race for Ineos Grenadiers, 20-year-old Artem Shmidt showed the WorldTour peloton his potential with an 185 km day in the breakaway at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

The American bridged across to a four-man group with 185 km to go in the Canadian one-day race alongside Frank van den Broek (DSM-Firmenich PostNL). The attack then stayed away until the 14.4km to go mark, when UAE Team Emirates reeled them back in.

Shmidt revealed that it was the plan all along to get into the day's move but being able to execute it is a different thing altogether, with the young American living up to his hype as a future talent.

"The team told me to go in the break today so that was the plan and I'll say it was well executed," said Shmidt to Cyclingnews and Cycling Weekly at the finish line in Québec, delighted with his second race after debuting at the WorldTour-level BEMER Cyclassics last Sunday.

"[It feels] amazing, I'm super grateful to be here after signing a contract with Ineos and this is my second race and hopefully more to come.

"In the Under 23 category, I was always a breakaway rider so it was nothing new to me, it's just on a whole other level and I'm happy I can help the team in a way and get a little time out in front."

It was a "dream come true" to join the British team for Shmidt whose arrival was announced in August after a successful junior and Under 23 rise to the top level at Hot Tubes Cycling Club and Hagens Berman Jayco. His Ineos teammates Magnus Sheffield and AJ August made their way to WorldTour from the Hot Tubes Cycling Club.

Shmidt is a long way from the criterium and road racing scene in his home state of Georgia but has impressed at Ineos.

"I didn't know what to expect but he's turned up positive and keen, got stuck in and he was strong. It was good to see him up there," said Ineos sports director Ian Stannard.

"I think he showed he's strong enough and we'll probably see on Sunday how his bike handling is and what else there is as well. Hopefully, good things to come."

Stannard was careful not to put too much pressure on the young American's shoulders, with work still to be done before he realises his full potential in the coming seasons. Shmidt has a contract with Ineos until 2026.

"Time will tell won't it," said Stannard when asked of Shmidt's development.

"We'll see him in a few more races and see how he goes and it's good to see him now heading into next year and what we need to do over the winter."