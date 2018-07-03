15 teams announced for Colorado Classic

Image 1 of 5 The first ever stage of the Colorado Classic started in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 A Hincapie rider makes his way to the top of Vail Pass (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Manuel Senni enjoying his monument in the limelight after securing the Colorado Classic win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Sara Poidevin wins stage 2 at the Colorado Classic and seizes the overall victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

In its second year on the UCI calendar, the 2.HC Colorado Classic men's race has attracted 15 teams for the four-day race that runs from August 16-19 in Vail and Denver. The Colorado Classic has also expanded its women's race to four stages this year, attracting 14 women's teams.

Men's WorldTour teams EF Education First-Drapac, Trek-Segafredo, Mitchelton-Scott and LottoNL-Jumbo will join five Pro Continental teams, five Continental teams and the Rwandan National Team on the start line in Vail on August 16.

"We are excited to have such a competitive field - including four WorldTour teams - for the second annual Colorado Classic," said David Koff, CEO of race organisers RPM Events Group. "With increased demand for teams from a crowded international race calendar, our ability to attract high-caliber teams is a true testament to Colorado's attraction as a world class cycling destination."

Manuel Senni, riding for BMC Racing, won the men's overall last year. In 2017, the women competed in the Colorado Springs and Breckenridge circuits and had separate evening criteriums in Denver's RiNo Arts District on the weekend. The stage race was won by Rally's Sara Poidevin.

The 2018 expanded women's race includes 10 elite amateur teams and four UCI-registered pro teams, including Rally Cycling, UnitedHealthcare, Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air and Hagens Berman-Supermint.

"We're building one of the premier pro cycling events in North America for women as well as men, and the caliber of this year's women's teams - coupled with expanding from two to four stages - is an important step in the process," Koff said.

Both men's and women's races will begin August 16 with a circuit race in Vail, followed the next day by the Vail Pass individual time trial.

Both races will then move to Denver on Saturday, August 18, when the men will compete on a Denver to Lookout Mountain out-and-back course, and the women will race a criterium. Both stage races will conclude Sunday, August 19, with a final circuit race through the RiNo Art District and downtown Denver to City Park.

"Drawing a high-caliber field to Colorado is helped by the state's deep history with bike racing, the quality of courses and the passion of cycling fans," said Race Director Jim Birrell. "The Colorado Classic is building on that to create a race that will be memorable for spectators and teams alike."

The race also runs in conjunction with the Velorama, a three-day celebration of the bike and music August 17-19 at 27th and Blake Streets in the RiNo Art District. Velorama features headliner and local bands; cycling events; an interactive Bike Expo with test tracks; Kids Zone; craft beer, wine and hard cider from local breweries; cuisine from 25 local food trucks; and the start/finish of the Colorado Classic on Saturday and Sunday and the women's pro criterium on Saturday.

Men's Teams

UCI WorldTour Teams

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Trek-Segafredo

Mitchelton-Scott

LottoNL-Jumbo

UCI Pro Continental Teams

Hagens Berman Axeon

Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources

Israel Cycling Academy

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Rally Cycling

UCI Continental Teams

Aevolo

Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling

Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Silber Pro Cycling

303 Project

National Teams

Team Rwanda Cycling

Women's Teams

Rally Cycling*

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team*

Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air*

Hagens Berman-Supermint*

ALP Cycles Women's Racing Team

Amy D. Foundation

CONADE - Specialized-Visit Mexico

Fearless Femme

Orion Racing

Palmares

Point S Auto-Nokian Tyres

QCW Cycling Team

Stages Cycling Team

Team Affinity

*UCI-registered teams