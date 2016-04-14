10 riders to watch at the 2016 Ardennes Classics - Video

The 2015 Liège - Bastogne - Liège podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After the cobbled specialists duked it out over an exciting month of racing, the climbers now have their shot at glory at the Ardennes Classics.

We got a taste of what is to come with Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday, where several of the Ardennes favourites tested their legs on the roads of Belgium. Things will really get going this Sunday with the Amstel Gold Race, the biggest one-day race on the Dutch cycling calendar. Michal Kwiatkowski is the defending champion at Amstel and will be racing for his new team Sky.

Fleche Wallonne is next up before the showpiece event Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took out both races in 2015 as well as taking second at Amstel Gold. He won’t be at Amstel this year but is a big favourite for the two Belgian races.

As well as Valverde, former Liege-Bastogne-Liege champions Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) are expected to line up for the monument.

Take a look at our 10 riders to watch above and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.