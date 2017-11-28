Zeven Cyclo-cross World Cup - Mega tech gallery

Image 1 of 50
Wet and muddy were the course conditions at Zeven
Image 2 of 50
Sanne Cant appeared to have non-production custom chainrings on her Dura-Ace drivetrain
Image 3 of 50
Sanne Cant's Stevens Super Prestige in custom world champion colours
Image 4 of 50
Giant CXR 0 tubular wheels were used by a handful of riders
Image 5 of 50
Each bike was checked by the UCI ahead of each race for any technological fraud
Image 6 of 50
The bikes and components had to deal with very muddy conditions in Germany
Image 7 of 50
Some riders are still running Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series shifting with non-series disc brakes and levers
Image 8 of 50
Wyman's 'Queen of the Mud' steerer cap
Image 9 of 50
A closer look at Helen Wyman's cockpit
Image 10 of 50
Wyman runs a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset
Image 11 of 50
Helen Wyman opts for Crankbrothers Eggbeater pedals
Image 12 of 50
Cant's levers are raised slightly to prevent slipping over the top of the hoods
Image 13 of 50
A special saddle for the World Champion
Image 14 of 50
The Beobank-Corendon mechanic ensures each compoent is immaculate ahead of racing
Image 15 of 50
Image 16 of 50
Queues for the pit wash during the Men's Elite race
Image 17 of 50
A bike change during the Women's Elite race
Image 18 of 50
A look at the pits during the Women's Elite race
Image 19 of 50
Former cyclocross world champion, Tour de France stages, Flanders and Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner, and van der Poel's father Adri cleans his son's bike after warming up
Image 20 of 50
Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 crank with Ultegra chain rings and Dura-Ace R9150 derailleurs
Image 21 of 50
The pits have multiple jet washes to clean bikes mid race
Image 22 of 50
Cant equips her bikes with Cole wheels
Image 23 of 50
Apart from the finish, both bikes run the exact components and drivetrain
Image 24 of 50
Van der Poel's custom bikes commemorating his European title and World Cup lead
Image 25 of 50
Plenty of nutrition available for the USA Cycling riders
Image 26 of 50
USA U23 riders warm up ahead of their race
Image 27 of 50
The Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur hugs the rear wheel, reducing the risk of damage in a crash
Image 28 of 50
Aerts ran Challenge Baby Limus tubular tyres at Zeven
Image 29 of 50
140mm Shimano RT-99-A-SS center lock disc rotors were popular among some of the big names at Zeven
Image 30 of 50
Aerts runs Shimano XTR pedals alongside the Dura-Ace R9100 series crankset
Image 31 of 50
Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 shifters on Toon Aerts' Trek Boone
Image 32 of 50
The majority of riders used Shimano pedals, but there were a few Time Atac pedals around
Image 33 of 50
A mechanic prepares a Colnago Prestige for racing
Image 34 of 50
Colnago Prestiges sit alongside a Stevens Super Prestige
Image 35 of 50
Some Focus Mares ready to race
Image 36 of 50
USA Cycling had a heavy junior and U23 presence at the World Cup event while riders are in Europe for winter training camp
Image 37 of 50
For Shimano riders, 46/39 chainrings combined with an 11-28 cassette was the common gearing choice
Image 38 of 50
A Belgium U23 rider warms up ahead of his race
Image 39 of 50
The bikes go through several cleans thoughout the day following warm ups and during the race, with the components taking plenty of abuse
Image 40 of 50
British U18s rider Ben Tullett's S-Works Crux following his 16th place finish in Zeven
Image 41 of 50
Plenty of spare wheels were around
Image 42 of 50
The crankset takes plenty of abuse throughout the season
Image 43 of 50
Van der Poel runs a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 electronic groupset with hydraulic disc brakes
Image 44 of 50
Van der Poel had his bike, and handlebar tape cleaned and polished all morning ahead of the racing
Image 45 of 50
The Beobank-Corendon team ran A. Dugast Rhino tubular tyres at Zeven
Image 46 of 50
For the Zeven World Cup, van der Poel opted for Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C40 wheels and is known to also ride C60 wheels during the season
Image 47 of 50
Van der Poel uses 'Prototype' Shimano pedals
Image 48 of 50
Alongside Mathieu van der Poel's stock Stevens Super Prestige bikes, the former world champion has two custom framesets
Image 49 of 50
One of Toon Aerts' bikes gets jet washed ahead of the Men's Elite race
Image 50 of 50
Mechanics from the Marlux-Napolean Games clean bikes after some warm up laps
At the German round of the
cyclo-cross World Cup in Zeven, world champion Wout van Aert bettered his rival Mathieu van der Poel on the muddy, wet and technical course.
The World Cup event sees Junior Men, U23 Men, Elite Women and Elite Men battle throughout the day with the course becoming more and more challenging with every race.
This season sees the debut of the Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset in the top level of 'cross, with Van der Poel, Toon Aerts, Helen Wyman and world champion Sanne Cant among those opting for the flagship electronic groupset with hydraulic disc brakes.
In the muddy conditions most riders opted for bike changes each lap, with bikes being cleaned multiple times throughout the day.
Some hybrid drivetrains were spotted, featuring older Dura-Ace cranksets, combined with Ultegra chainrings and the latest Di2 shifting and non-series brakes.
Current World Cup leader and European champion Mathieu van der Poel had two of his Stevens Super Prestige framesets customised to commemorate the two leads.
Most riders opted for a gear combination of 46/39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette for the course, with Aerts suggesting most riders will stick with the same gearing for most of the season's races apart from the infamous Koppenbergcross.
Sanne Cant appeared to have custom-made unmarked chainrings to accompany her Dura-Ace R9100 crankset.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a look at the tech on show and muddy conditions at the Zeven World Cup.