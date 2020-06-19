We need to talk about Kévin Réza

Kévin Reza explains his new role as a mentor at B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, and talks about how his upbringing, from Guadaloupe to Paris, France, has shaped his career

Procycling magazine: the best writing and photography from inside the world’s toughest sport. Pick up your copy now in all good newsagents and supermarkets, or get a Procycling print or digital subscription, and never miss an issue.

The podium of the French National Championships in 2014 said a lot about France, about cycling, and about the politics of both these worlds. On the top step: Arnaud Démare, the sprinter for the FDJ team. The runner-up was also a sprinter for FDJ: Nacer Bouhanni. Europcar’s Kévin Réza had come third.

In the enclosed world of cycling, eyebrows were mainly raised at the intra-team politics of the top two riders. Everybody knew there was no love lost between Démare and Bouhanni, uneasy cohabitants in the same team; Bouhanni is an open book and so the disappointment was visible on his face. But the podium also spoke of wider issues. It reflected perfectly the culture of contemporary France - a ‘black-blanc-beur’ podium which represented the ‘black-white-arab’ make-up of the French population and reflected a lot of the commentary on the French football team. And if there was tension between Démare and Bouhanni, well, didn’t that also represent reality to an extent, uncomfortable as it might be for any idealists who might have wanted to use it as a symbol of unity and harmony?

From Réza’s perspective, happiness at the sporting achievement was the primary emotion. “The podium represented modern France and I was proud to be there,” he tells Procycling.

His parents, who had come to watch the race, had heard comments in the crowd, but they ignored them. “They had the intelligence not to answer. That kind of reaction is stupid,” he says.

Even in 2020, Kévin Réza is unusual in the peloton. His parents grew up in Guadeloupe, a French territory in the Caribbean. He was born and grew up in the southwestern suburbs of Paris then moved in his mid-teens to attend a sports school in La Roche-sur-Yon in the Vendée. He still lives in the Vendée, though he describes himself as an eclectic mix of his roots - a city boy who lives in the countryside and escapes to Guadeloupe at least once a year.

“They’re very different places, but I feel at home in all of them,” he says.

“Guadeloupe is exotic, and I like to go there after the season. The season is always very stressful. So after months of competition, I need to recharge my batteries and I know that Guadeloupe is good for that and really good for me. Everything is more relaxed and it lets me get things in order. That’s the cool side. The zen.

“Paris is home, I have my family and friends there, and I’m a city boy at heart. And in the Vendée I have my professional life and am still near the sea and sun.”

Réza has full ownership of his culture, and background and he says he always has done. However, it’s been a longer journey to find his place within cycling, and he’s still looking, to an extent.

He’s a decent sprinter, though his best performances have been as a lead-out, for Démare when he rode for FDJ, for Bryan Coquard first at Europcar and now at B&B Hotels-Vital Concept. He’s growing into the role of team mentor.

“The most simple way to put it is that I’m here to motivate the guys not to have negative thoughts, to always be positive and help the younger riders bring out their talent, because it is there,” he says.

“I can show them the right path to take, having learned from my own experiences. When I started at Europcar the older riders taught me a lot, and now I can transmit that to the next generation.”

Initially, Réza found the responsibility of a mentor hard to deal with. He admits that he’s an introvert, who sometimes hides his shyness with jokes, but his B&B Hotels team manager Jérôme Pineau had more confidence in him than the rider himself.

“Jérôme talked to me about the role, and the first months weren’t easy, but I’ve grown into the responsibility,” he says.

To read the rest of the interview, in which Réza talks about being a national champion at six, his ongoing quest to win a race and his comeback from a horror crash in the 2016 Vuelta, buy the July edition of Procycling, out now in UK shops.