US Downhill and Four Cross National Championships start lists

As of September 22, 2011

Start lists

Elite men downhill
#Rider Name (Team)
1Kevin Aiello (KHS Cycles)
2Bradley Benedict (Specialized Gravity)
3Sam Benedict (Specialized)
4Eric Bercume
5Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
6Craig Carlson (Terminal Velocity Racing)
7Evan Gilsdorf
8Tyler Gilsdorf
9Daniel Godard
10Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)
11Michael Haderer
12Dante Harmony
13Craig Harvey
14Chris Higgerson
15Curtis Keene
16Phillip Kmetz
17Fredrick Cecil Linder
18Leif Lorenzen
19Jason Memmelaar
20Lear Miller
21Max Morgan
22Adam Morse
23Greg Nelson (East Coast Gravity Pros)
24Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College)
25Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts
26Timothy Price
27Ethan Quehl
28Harrison Reynolds (Spin)
29Duncan Riffle (Giant Mountain Bike Team)
30Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America)
31Jason Scheiding
32Kyle Thomas
33kyle warner
34Brian Yannuzzi

Elite women downhill
#Rider Name (Team)
1Anne Galyean
2Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing)
3Rebecca Gardner
4Jacqueline Harmony
5Darian Harvey (VIXEN RACING)
6Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition Racing)
7Joy Martin
8Katelyn Parhiala
9Jaime Rees (The Bike Hub)
10Hannah Trimble (Lees-McRae College)
11Johanne Tuttle
12Sondra Williamson (Specialized Bicycles)
Elite men dual slalom
#Rider Name (Team)
1Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
2Daniel Caluag
3Michael Haderer
4Joe Haley
5Cody Kelley
6Fredrick Cecil Linder
7Lear Miller
8David Mock
9Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)
10Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College)
11Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts
12Timothy Price
13Ethan Quehl
14Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America)
15Kyle Thomas

Elite women dual slalom
#Rider Name (Team)
1Rebecca Gardner
2Soraya Khalje
3Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition Racing)
4Katelyn Parhiala
5Johanne Tuttle
6Sondra Williamson (Specialized Bicycles)