US Downhill and Four Cross National Championships start lists
As of September 22, 2011
Start lists
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Kevin Aiello (KHS Cycles)
|2
|Bradley Benedict (Specialized Gravity)
|3
|Sam Benedict (Specialized)
|4
|Eric Bercume
|5
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
|6
|Craig Carlson (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|7
|Evan Gilsdorf
|8
|Tyler Gilsdorf
|9
|Daniel Godard
|10
|Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)
|11
|Michael Haderer
|12
|Dante Harmony
|13
|Craig Harvey
|14
|Chris Higgerson
|15
|Curtis Keene
|16
|Phillip Kmetz
|17
|Fredrick Cecil Linder
|18
|Leif Lorenzen
|19
|Jason Memmelaar
|20
|Lear Miller
|21
|Max Morgan
|22
|Adam Morse
|23
|Greg Nelson (East Coast Gravity Pros)
|24
|Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College)
|25
|Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts
|26
|Timothy Price
|27
|Ethan Quehl
|28
|Harrison Reynolds (Spin)
|29
|Duncan Riffle (Giant Mountain Bike Team)
|30
|Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America)
|31
|Jason Scheiding
|32
|Kyle Thomas
|33
|kyle warner
|34
|Brian Yannuzzi
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Anne Galyean
|2
|Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing)
|3
|Rebecca Gardner
|4
|Jacqueline Harmony
|5
|Darian Harvey (VIXEN RACING)
|6
|Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition Racing)
|7
|Joy Martin
|8
|Katelyn Parhiala
|9
|Jaime Rees (The Bike Hub)
|10
|Hannah Trimble (Lees-McRae College)
|11
|Johanne Tuttle
|12
|Sondra Williamson (Specialized Bicycles)
|13
|Hide Rider List Show Race Predictor
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
|2
|Daniel Caluag
|3
|Michael Haderer
|4
|Joe Haley
|5
|Cody Kelley
|6
|Fredrick Cecil Linder
|7
|Lear Miller
|8
|David Mock
|9
|Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)
|10
|Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College)
|11
|Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts
|12
|Timothy Price
|13
|Ethan Quehl
|14
|Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America)
|15
|Kyle Thomas
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Rebecca Gardner
|2
|Soraya Khalje
|3
|Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition Racing)
|4
|Katelyn Parhiala
|5
|Johanne Tuttle
|6
|Sondra Williamson (Specialized Bicycles)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy