Unbound 2024 bike check: Two eye-catching custom Factor Ostro Gravels

By
Contributions from
published

Classified drivetrains and last-minute fork swaps as Rob Britton and Jordan Schleck ride custom Factors at Unbound 2024

Jordan Schleck’s Factor Ostro Gravel bike
(Image credit: David Kennedy)

There’s a widely agreed-upon saying that goes something along the lines of “Never change your gear the day before a race.” For many athletes competing at Unbound Gravel 2024, the historically challenging course often requires last-minute swaps to better accommodate the unpredictable conditions race day brings.

We spotted Rob Britton’s and Team Amani rider Jordan Schleck’s custom Factor Ostro Gravel builds ahead of the race and wanted to offer some insight on what goes into preparing for the biggest race on the gravel schedule. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

David Kennedy
With contributions from