Unbound 2024 bike check: Two eye-catching custom Factor Ostro Gravels

There’s a widely agreed-upon saying that goes something along the lines of “Never change your gear the day before a race.” For many athletes competing at Unbound Gravel 2024, the historically challenging course often requires last-minute swaps to better accommodate the unpredictable conditions race day brings.

We spotted Rob Britton’s and Team Amani rider Jordan Schleck’s custom Factor Ostro Gravel builds ahead of the race and wanted to offer some insight on what goes into preparing for the biggest race on the gravel schedule.

Both of these builds are based around the Factor Ostro Gravel frameset but both use different builds and component choices, as well as wildly different, eye-catching custom paint jobs. Kick back and check out this pair of spicy gravel race machines.

Rob Britton's Factor Ostro Gravel

Easily one of the most eye-catching paint jobs in the elite field, Rob Britton's Factor Ostro Gravel pops with its comic-style font and bright colours. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

A 50-tooth 1x Easton chainring and 11-speed 11-30 cassette provide seemingly steep gearing. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

But upon closer inspection, we found a Classified rear hub with an internal gear reducer which provides what is essentially a virtual small chainring. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

The system communicates wirelessly via a Bluetooth connection from the 'shift' button and the hub by utilizing a sensor in the proprietary thru-axle. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

This button toggles the Classified system between the desired gear choice much like a front derailleur. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

Britton opted for 45mm Schwalbe G-One Overland tyres. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

It seems Rob Britton doesn't believe in superstitions. The night before the race, we stumbled upon Britton's bike fitted with a Fox 32 Stepcast suspension fork, and with the chain off for a last-minute waxing. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

Easy access to tools can make a difference when things go wrong. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

Jordan Schleck’s custom Factor Ostro

Team Amani rider Jordan Schleck was rolling around the expo on his Factor Ostro Gravel. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

A Black Inc integrated bar and stem up front, note the CeramicSpeed SLT headset bearing top cover (Image credit: David Kennedy)

A 1x 48-tooth SRAM chainring is one of the most popular spec options in the elite field. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

SRAM's 12-speed Eagle AXS derailleur and cassette complete the drivetrain with a well-rounded gear range. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

700x44mm Vittoria Mezcal tyres got the call-up for the treacherous terrain. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

A valiant effort from Schleck culminated in a sub-10-hour finish. (Image credit: David Kennedy)