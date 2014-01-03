UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup - Rome start list
Starters as of January 30, 2013
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|2
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|5
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|6
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|9
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|X10
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|X11
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb–Napoleon Games
|12
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|13
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|14
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|15
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|16
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG Cycling Team
|17
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland
|18
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|19
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|23
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|24
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|25
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|26
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|27
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|28
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|29
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|30
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|31
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|32
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor
|33
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|34
|Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes-Emilio Sport
|35
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|36
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|37
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|38
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
|39
|Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
|40
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|41
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|42
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|43
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|44
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|45
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) CX Merida Team-Dama DRC
|46
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Sportivi Del Ponte
|47
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|X48
|Stefano Capponi (Ita)
|X49
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Progress Cycles ASD
|50
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|51
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|52
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|53
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav
|54
|Robert Glajza (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|55
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|56
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev
|57
|Calle Friberg (Swe) Scott Sports
|58
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|4
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|8
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|9
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|10
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|11
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|12
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Scott Racing Team
|13
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|14
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|15
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|16
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|17
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|18
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|19
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|20
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|21
|Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes-Emilio Sport
|22
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) EC Stephanois
|23
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|24
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|26
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|27
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|28
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|29
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store
|30
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|31
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|32
|Béatrice Godart (Lux)
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|David van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|10
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|11
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|X12
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium
|X13
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Clément Venturini (Fra) France
|15
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
|16
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) France
|17
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) France
|18
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|20
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|21
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|22
|Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|24
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|26
|Severin Saegesser (Swi) Switzerland
|27
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|28
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|29
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany
|30
|Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan
|31
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|32
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg
|33
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Luxembourg
|34
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|35
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|36
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|37
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Italy
|38
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita) Italy
|39
|Luca De Nicola (Ita) Italy
|40
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia
|41
|Yari Cisotto (Ita) Italy-B
|42
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy-B
|43
|Francesco Mozzillo (Ita) Italy-B
|44
|Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy-B
|45
|Luca Quattrini (Ita) Italy-B
|46
|Pasquale Sirica (Ita) Italy-B
|2
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|10
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|12
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium
|X13
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|X14
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium
|15
|Cooper Willsey (USA) United States of America
|16
|Peter Goguen (USA) United States of America
|17
|Austin Vincent (USA) United States of America
|18
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|20
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|21
|Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic
|X22
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|X23
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
|24
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|25
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|26
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|27
|Anthony Kuentz (Fra) France
|28
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|29
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|30
|Federico Mandelli (Ita) Italy
|31
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|32
|Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy
|33
|Simone Perna (Ita) Italy
|34
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|35
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|36
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|37
|Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg
|38
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
|39
|Adrian Babic (Svk) Slovakia
|40
|Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia
|41
|Filip Sklenarik (Svk) Slovakia
|42
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia
|43
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|44
|Alex Bondavalli (Ita) Italy
|45
|Mauro Caneva (Ita) Italy
|46
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|47
|Davide Pinato (Ita) Italy
|48
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy
|X49
|Luca Andreatta (Ita) Italy
X = Reserve rider
