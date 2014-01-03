Trending

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup - Rome start list

Starters as of January 30, 2013

Elite Men
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
9Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
X10Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
X11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb–Napoleon Games
12Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
13Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
14Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
15Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
16Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG Cycling Team
17Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland
18Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
19Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
23Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
24Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
25Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
26Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
27Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
28Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
29Micki Van Empel (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
30Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
31Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
32Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor
33Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
34Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes-Emilio Sport
35Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
36Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
37Sascha Weber (Ger)
38Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
39Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
40Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
41Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
42Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
43Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
44Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
45Fabio Ursi (Ita) CX Merida Team-Dama DRC
46Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Sportivi Del Ponte
47Luca Braidot (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
X48Stefano Capponi (Ita)
X49Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Progress Cycles ASD
50Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
51Christian Helmig (Lux)
52Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
53Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav
54Robert Glajza (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
55Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
56Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev
57Calle Friberg (Swe) Scott Sports
58Daniel Geismayr (Aut)

Elite Women
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
4Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
8Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
9Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
10Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
11Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
12Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Scott Racing Team
13Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
14Chiara Teocchi (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
15Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
16Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
17Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
18Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
19Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
20Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
21Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes-Emilio Sport
22Lucie Chainel (Fra) EC Stephanois
23Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
24Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
25Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
26Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
27Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
28Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
29Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store
30Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
31Suzie Godart (Lux)
32Béatrice Godart (Lux)

U23 Men
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
3David van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
4Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
5Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
6Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
10Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
11Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
X12Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium
X13Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium
14Clément Venturini (Fra) France
15Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
16Anthony Turgis (Fra) France
17Bastien Duculty (Fra) France
18Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
19Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
20Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
21Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
22Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
23Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
24Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
25Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
26Severin Saegesser (Swi) Switzerland
27Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
28Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
29Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany
30Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan
31Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
32Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg
33Luc Turchi (Lux) Luxembourg
34Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy
35Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
36Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy
37Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Italy
38Tommaso Caneva (Ita) Italy
39Luca De Nicola (Ita) Italy
40Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia
41Yari Cisotto (Ita) Italy-B
42Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy-B
43Francesco Mozzillo (Ita) Italy-B
44Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy-B
45Luca Quattrini (Ita) Italy-B
46Pasquale Sirica (Ita) Italy-B

Junior Men
2Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
3Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
4Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
5Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
6Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
7Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
8Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
9Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
10Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
11Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
12Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium
X13Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
X14Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium
15Cooper Willsey (USA) United States of America
16Peter Goguen (USA) United States of America
17Austin Vincent (USA) United States of America
18Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
19Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
20Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
21Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic
X22Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
X23Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
24Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
25Yan Gras (Fra) France
26Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
27Anthony Kuentz (Fra) France
28Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
29Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
30Federico Mandelli (Ita) Italy
31Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
32Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy
33Simone Perna (Ita) Italy
34Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
35Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
36Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
37Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg
38Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
39Adrian Babic (Svk) Slovakia
40Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia
41Filip Sklenarik (Svk) Slovakia
42Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia
43Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
44Alex Bondavalli (Ita) Italy
45Mauro Caneva (Ita) Italy
46Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
47Davide Pinato (Ita) Italy
48Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy
X49Luca Andreatta (Ita) Italy

X = Reserve rider