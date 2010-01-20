Trending

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Hoogerheide Start List

2010 participants

Elite men
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
6Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
7Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
8Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
9Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
10XRob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
11XTom Van Den Bosch (Bel)
12Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
13Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
15Nicolas Bazin (Fra)
16John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
17Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
18XDavid Derepas (Fra)
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
20Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
21Martin Bina (Cze)
22Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
23Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
24Kamil Ausbuher (Cze)
25Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
26Lukas Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
27XJaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
28XVladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
29Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
30Christian Heule (Swi)
31Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
32René Lang (Swi)
33Andreas Moser (Swi)
34Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
35Thijs Al (Ned)
36Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
37Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
38Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
39Wilant Van Gils (Ned)
40Ivar Hartogs (Ned)
41Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)
42X Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
43Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
44Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
45Marco Bianco (Ita)
46Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
47Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
48Fabio Ursi (Ita)
49Marco Ponta (Ita)
50Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
51Ian Field (GBr)
52Paul Oldham (GBr)
53Jody Crawforth (GBr)
54Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
55Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
56James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
57Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona-FSA
58Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
59Troy Wells (USA)
60Mariusz Gil (Pol)
61Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
62Magnus Darvell (Swe)
63Mike Garrigan (Can)
64Erik Box (Can)
65Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
66Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
67Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
68Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)
69Joachim Parbo (Den)
70Peter Presslauer (Aut)
71Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
72Gusty Bausch (Lux)
73Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl)
74Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl)

Elite women
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-DESTIL-Merida
3Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-DESTIL-Merida
4Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
5Reza Hormes (Ned)
6Sophie De Boer (Ned)
7Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
8Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
9X Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
10X Rebecca Talen (Ned)
11Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike
12Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna
13Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry/Specialized
14Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing-Seven Cycles
15Christine Vardaros (USA)
16Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
17Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
18Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
19Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
20Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)
21Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
22Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA
23Gabriella Day (GBr)
24Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team
25Annie Last (GBr)
26Eva Lechner (Ita)
27Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
28Veronica Alessio (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
29Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)
30Vania Rossi (Ita)
31Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
32Elena Valentini (Ita)
33Vicki Thomas (Can)
34Sanne Cant (Bel)
35Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
36Nancy Bober (Bel)
37Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
38Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
39Katrien Thijs (Bel)
40Veerle Ingels (Bel)
41Katrien Aerts (Bel)
42X Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)
43X Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
44Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
45Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
46Martina Zwick (Ger)
47Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
48Susanne Juranek (Ger)
49Agnes Naumann (Ger)
50Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
51Masami Morita-Mashimo (Jpn)
52Michiko Shimura (Jpn)
53Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)
54Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
55Katrin Leumann (Swi)
56Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)
57Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna
58Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
59Jana Kyptova (Cze)
60Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
61Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
62Nikoline Hansen (Den)
63Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
64Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)

U23 men
2Sascha Weber (Ger) Germany
3Marcel Meisen (Ger) Germany
4Ole Quast (Ger) Germany
5Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany
6Fabian Danner (Ger) Germany
7Jan Büchmann (Ger) Germany
8Matthieu Boulo (Fra) France
9Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) France
10Irwin Gras (Fra) France
11Melvin Rulliere (Fra) France
12Jérémy Grimal (Fra) France
13Pierre Garson (Fra) France
14Jim Aernouts (Bel) Belgium
15Tom Meeusen (Bel) Belgium
16Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Belgium
17Joeri Adams (Bel) Belgium
18Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Belgium
19Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Belgium
20X Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
21X Stef Boden (Bel) Belgium
22Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) Poland
23Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) Poland
24Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland
25Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
26Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Poland
27Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Italy
28Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
29Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy
31Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy
32Daniele Mensi (Ita) Italy
33X Alessandro Calderan (Ita) Italy
34X Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita) Italy
35Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands
36Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands
37Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands
38Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
39Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Netherlands
40Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands
41Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America
42Zach McDonald (USA) United States Of America
43Luke Keough (USA) United States Of America
44Jerome Townsend (USA) United States Of America
45Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic
46Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic
47Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic
48David Menger (Cze) Czech Republic
49Filip Adel (Cze) Czech Republic
50Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic
51X Karel Nepras (Cze) Czech Republic
52Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland
53Valentin Scherz (Swi) Switzerland
54Matthias Rupp (Swi) Switzerland
55Dario Stauble (Swi) Switzerland
56Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Switzerland
57Robert Gavenda (Svk) Slovakia
58Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Japan
59Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Japan
60Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
61Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
62Naran Khangarid (Mgl) Mongolia
63Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl) Mongolia
64Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands-B
65Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands-B
66Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Netherlands-B
67Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Netherlands-B
68Edwin Arts (Ned) Netherlands-B
69Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Netherlands-B
70X Kevin Smit (Ned) Netherlands-B
71X Kaj Slenter (Ned) Netherlands-B

Junior men
2Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
3David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
4Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
6Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands
7Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
9Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium
10Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
11Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
12Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
13Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
14X Bart De Vocht (Bel) Belgium
15X Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Belgium
16Pietro Santini (Ita) Italy
17Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Italy
18Rudy Lorenzon (Ita) Italy
19Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita) Italy
20Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy
21Emanuel Simoncini (Ita) Italy
22X Andrea Sottocornola (Ita) Italy
23X Yari Cisotto (Ita) Italy
24David Menut (Fra) France
25Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
27Clément Venturini (Fra) France
28Bastien Duculty (Fra) France
29Clément Lebras (Fra) France
30Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
31Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
32Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
33Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
34Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic
35Tomas Medek (Cze) Czech Republic
36X Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
37X Ondrej Zniva (Cze) Czech Republic
38Cody Kaiser (USA) United States Of America
39Jeff Bahnson (USA) United States Of America
40Chris Wallace (USA) United States Of America
41Jannick Geisler (Ger) Germany
42Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Germany
43Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany
44Julian Lehmann (Ger) Germany
45Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
46Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
47Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
48Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
49Janusz Lesnau (Pol) Poland
50Bartosz Pilis (Pol) Poland
51Marcin Malewicz (Pol) Poland
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
53Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
54Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg
55Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg
56Conor O'Brien (Can) Canada
57Kiernan Orange (Can) Canada
58Mackenzie Carson (Can) Canada
59Robin Wennekers (Ned) Netherlands-B
60Wilco Van Beusekom (Ned) Netherlands-B
61Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Netherlands-B
62Stan Goderie (Ned) Netherlands-B
63Douwe Verberne (Ned) Netherlands-B
64Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands-B
65X Davey Kleinjan (Ned) Netherlands-B
66X Kay Welten (Ned) Netherlands-B