UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Hoogerheide Start List
2010 participants
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|5
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|6
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
|7
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|8
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|9
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|10
|XRob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|11
|XTom Van Den Bosch (Bel)
|12
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|15
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra)
|16
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|18
|XDavid Derepas (Fra)
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|20
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|21
|Martin Bina (Cze)
|22
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
|23
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|24
|Kamil Ausbuher (Cze)
|25
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|26
|Lukas Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|27
|XJaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|28
|XVladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|29
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|30
|Christian Heule (Swi)
|31
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|32
|René Lang (Swi)
|33
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|34
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Thijs Al (Ned)
|36
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
|37
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
|38
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|39
|Wilant Van Gils (Ned)
|40
|Ivar Hartogs (Ned)
|41
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)
|42
|X Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|43
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|44
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|45
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|46
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|47
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|48
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|49
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|50
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|51
|Ian Field (GBr)
|52
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|53
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|54
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|55
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|56
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|57
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona-FSA
|58
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|59
|Troy Wells (USA)
|60
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|61
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|62
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|63
|Mike Garrigan (Can)
|64
|Erik Box (Can)
|65
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
|66
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|67
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|68
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)
|69
|Joachim Parbo (Den)
|70
|Peter Presslauer (Aut)
|71
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|72
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|73
|Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl)
|74
|Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl)
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-DESTIL-Merida
|3
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-DESTIL-Merida
|4
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|5
|Reza Hormes (Ned)
|6
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|7
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|8
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|9
|X Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|10
|X Rebecca Talen (Ned)
|11
|Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike
|12
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna
|13
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry/Specialized
|14
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing-Seven Cycles
|15
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|16
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|17
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|18
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|19
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|20
|Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)
|21
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|22
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA
|23
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|24
|Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team
|25
|Annie Last (GBr)
|26
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|27
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|28
|Veronica Alessio (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|29
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)
|30
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|31
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
|32
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|33
|Vicki Thomas (Can)
|34
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|35
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|36
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|37
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
|38
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|39
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|40
|Veerle Ingels (Bel)
|41
|Katrien Aerts (Bel)
|42
|X Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)
|43
|X Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|44
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|45
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|46
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|47
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|48
|Susanne Juranek (Ger)
|49
|Agnes Naumann (Ger)
|50
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|51
|Masami Morita-Mashimo (Jpn)
|52
|Michiko Shimura (Jpn)
|53
|Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)
|54
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|55
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|56
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)
|57
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna
|58
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|59
|Jana Kyptova (Cze)
|60
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|61
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|62
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|63
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|64
|Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)
|2
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Germany
|3
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Germany
|4
|Ole Quast (Ger) Germany
|5
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany
|6
|Fabian Danner (Ger) Germany
|7
|Jan Büchmann (Ger) Germany
|8
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) France
|9
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) France
|10
|Irwin Gras (Fra) France
|11
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) France
|12
|Jérémy Grimal (Fra) France
|13
|Pierre Garson (Fra) France
|14
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Belgium
|15
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Belgium
|16
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Belgium
|18
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Belgium
|19
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Belgium
|20
|X Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|21
|X Stef Boden (Bel) Belgium
|22
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) Poland
|23
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) Poland
|24
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland
|25
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|26
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Poland
|27
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Italy
|28
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
|29
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy
|31
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy
|32
|Daniele Mensi (Ita) Italy
|33
|X Alessandro Calderan (Ita) Italy
|34
|X Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita) Italy
|35
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands
|38
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Netherlands
|40
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States Of America
|42
|Zach McDonald (USA) United States Of America
|43
|Luke Keough (USA) United States Of America
|44
|Jerome Townsend (USA) United States Of America
|45
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic
|46
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic
|47
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|48
|David Menger (Cze) Czech Republic
|49
|Filip Adel (Cze) Czech Republic
|50
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic
|51
|X Karel Nepras (Cze) Czech Republic
|52
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland
|53
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Switzerland
|54
|Matthias Rupp (Swi) Switzerland
|55
|Dario Stauble (Swi) Switzerland
|56
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Switzerland
|57
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Slovakia
|58
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Japan
|59
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Japan
|60
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|61
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|62
|Naran Khangarid (Mgl) Mongolia
|63
|Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl) Mongolia
|64
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands-B
|65
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands-B
|66
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Netherlands-B
|67
|Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Netherlands-B
|68
|Edwin Arts (Ned) Netherlands-B
|69
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Netherlands-B
|70
|X Kevin Smit (Ned) Netherlands-B
|71
|X Kaj Slenter (Ned) Netherlands-B
|2
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium
|10
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|11
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|12
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|13
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|14
|X Bart De Vocht (Bel) Belgium
|15
|X Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Belgium
|16
|Pietro Santini (Ita) Italy
|17
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Italy
|18
|Rudy Lorenzon (Ita) Italy
|19
|Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita) Italy
|20
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|21
|Emanuel Simoncini (Ita) Italy
|22
|X Andrea Sottocornola (Ita) Italy
|23
|X Yari Cisotto (Ita) Italy
|24
|David Menut (Fra) France
|25
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|27
|Clément Venturini (Fra) France
|28
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) France
|29
|Clément Lebras (Fra) France
|30
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|31
|Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
|32
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|33
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|34
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic
|35
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Czech Republic
|36
|X Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|37
|X Ondrej Zniva (Cze) Czech Republic
|38
|Cody Kaiser (USA) United States Of America
|39
|Jeff Bahnson (USA) United States Of America
|40
|Chris Wallace (USA) United States Of America
|41
|Jannick Geisler (Ger) Germany
|42
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Germany
|43
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany
|44
|Julian Lehmann (Ger) Germany
|45
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|46
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
|47
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|48
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|49
|Janusz Lesnau (Pol) Poland
|50
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol) Poland
|51
|Marcin Malewicz (Pol) Poland
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|53
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|54
|Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg
|55
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg
|56
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Canada
|57
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Canada
|58
|Mackenzie Carson (Can) Canada
|59
|Robin Wennekers (Ned) Netherlands-B
|60
|Wilco Van Beusekom (Ned) Netherlands-B
|61
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Netherlands-B
|62
|Stan Goderie (Ned) Netherlands-B
|63
|Douwe Verberne (Ned) Netherlands-B
|64
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands-B
|65
|X Davey Kleinjan (Ned) Netherlands-B
|66
|X Kay Welten (Ned) Netherlands-B
